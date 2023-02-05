The Crew Motorfest Won't Cost You an Arm and a Leg To Play It on PC

While we don't yet have a release date for Ubisoft's upcoming driving game, The Crew Motorfest, there's one way you can try it out at this very moment. All you need to do is apply for the Insider Program and hope you get accepted. Now, don't think it's some sort of great honor to get in, because you will basically be a free playtester for them. But to what concerns us, thanks to this program, we now know the recommended PC specs you will need to run it.
At this moment, the Insider Program is only accepting PC players, with consoles coming at a later date. While a decent rig is required, seeing as Motorfest is an open-world game with pretty graphics, that doesn't mean you need to have an Nvidia RTX 4090 to enjoy it.
The minimum PC requirements for hitting 1920x1080 in 30 fps on Low settings are an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 for the CPU, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460 for the GPU. This being said, 30 fps isn't buttery smooth, so if your gaming machine can handle 60, just aim for that.
In order to hit those desired 60 frames per second at Full HD on Medium settings, you'll need an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU, or an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX-5700 GPU.
Now, judging by the aforementioned specs needed to run the game at a 1920x1080 resolution on Medium settings at 60 fps, it would be pretty safe to assume that, for a 1440p 60 fps experience, you should have at least an RTX 3060 or a Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, and at least an Intel i7-11th gen or AMD Ryzen 9 5800x CPU.
It's hard to say what you'll need for a 4K 60 High to Ultra experience because we haven't seen more than 40 seconds from the cinematic trailer, but my educated guess is, based on Forza Horizon 5's "ideal requirements," without a 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT, you won't see a smooth 4K on higher than Medium settings.
At the same time, let's not forget the Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling technologies that boost your framerate beyond what your graphics card is capable of.
As far as super high-end PCs go, you won't encounter much of a problem if you're aiming for 4K at 90-120+ fps. Just to be clear, by super high-end, I mean your rig has to be equipped with at least an Intel i7-13700k or a Ryzen 9 7900X CPU, paired with an RTX 4000 series or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
If the game features upscaling options like DLSS or FSR, I can imagine that even a 4070 Ti will get you those coveted 120 frames per second with no problems. Well, no problems if the game won't use the entire array of ray tracing options, but that's a completely different story.
While it is an open-world game, it isn't "truly next-gen," or better said, current-gen, because it will come out on the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In other words, if you bought a decent PC in the past five years and are aching to play Motorfest, I wouldn't worry too much about it.
