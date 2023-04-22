Ridden: After One Year of Abuse, the Electrified ES20 Kick Scooter Is Still Going Strong

A tad over a year ago, Okai, one of the grandfathers of the urban mobility industry, announced they're unveiling their first consumer-destined electric kick scooter, the ES20. Well, I've been abusing it wholly since its first days, and may I say, this thing is one hell of an alternative to moving around your town. Let's see if it's worth the $700.

30 photos Photo: Florin Profir for Autoevolution