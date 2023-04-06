Stilride 1 Is a Lightweight Origami-Inspired Electric Motorcycle as Graceful as a Swan

In a world affected by anthropogenic climate change, more and more people have been looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and live more sustainably, hence the high demand for electric modes of transport. Lately, a variety of urban mobility solutions that combine convenience with environmental responsibility have popped up, from electric bikes to e-scooters.
The latest that has come to our attention is the Stilride 1, a stylish electric urban two-wheeler that is not only environmentally friendly but also a striking work of industrial art. Developed by a Stockholm-based startup that shares the same name as the two-wheeler, Stilride 1 is built around a curved stainless steel monocoque frame made using an origami-inspired steel folding technique that the company calls StilFold technology. It is basically an origami steel vehicle that resembles a graceful swan gliding on water.
Actually, this is not the first time we hear about the stunning sheet metal origami e-scooter, as the Swedish innovators first introduced the concept back in November 2020. In March 2022, the company popped up again with an actual prototype of the uniquely-looking e-scooter in the form of the SUS1 (Sport Utility Scooter), and it also expressed its intention of mass-producing the two-wheeler, but then it went silent again.
However, it seems that during all this time, the company has been hard at work readying the e-scooter for production, and it has now revealed the final model along with details about its specifications, pricing, availability, and estimated delivery dates.
electric motorcycle, not a scooter, officially named Stilride 1.
“The Stilride 1 is the culmination of many years’ ambition, passion and experimentation. It has been designed for both the motorcycle enthusiast and the design and sustainability purist. We can’t wait for our first customers to experience the pure joy of our ride and join us in setting a new gold standard for sustainable electromobility,” commented Tue Beijer, CTO and co-founder of Stilride.
To keep up with the principles of environmentally-friendly manufacturing, Stilride has used a sustainable construction process that involves folding single sheets of steel into shape rather than welding them. Moreover, steel is one of the most eco-friendly materials because you don’t need much to do the job, and it is easily recyclable.
Described by the company as “the game-changing next step in the electric mobility revolution,” Stilride 1 represents “a perfect balance between advanced sustainable manufacturing technology, stunning form-follows-function aesthetics, and impeccable ride quality.”
The e-bike’s steel frame is paired with a suspension-equipped adjustable saddle for the rider, an upside-down fork, and a mono-shock rear suspension. The cushioned saddle boasts a streamlined design that emulates the grace of a swan.
Weighing in at 286 pounds (including battery) at the curb, the Stilride 1 rides on a set of 13-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin City Grip 2 scooter tires.
kW (10.75 hp) permanent magnet synchronous hub motor installed in the rear wheel. It is rated for 207 pound-feet of peak torque and 155 pound-feet of nominal torque, and it will propel the e-bike to a top speed of 60 miles per hour.
The small yet potent 5.1 kWh battery built into the frame will ensure 75 miles of range on a single charge. It will need four hours to completely recharge.
In terms of measurements, the motorcycle’s wheelbase is 50.8 inches, ground clearance is 5.5 inches and seat height is 31.9 inches. The two-wheeler also features large vintage-inspired fenders front and back, a handlebar with integrated controls and internally-routed wires, as well as a digital display. The e-bike is equipped with a proprietary electric vehicle control unit (eVCU), and connectivity is ensured via the Stilcontrol mobile app. The application will show the rider various data, such as battery status, service diagnostics, geographic positioning, and theft protection.
Stilride 1’s braking system was co-developed with ISR, a well-known Swedish brake provider, with the master cylinder integrated into the handlebar to achieve a neat look. The anti-lock braking system was provided by Continental.
According to the Swedish company, each e-bike will be individually crafted and made to order at their Stockholm workshop. It will retail for $16,500, with deliveries set to begin in the spring of 2024. The first batch of Stilride 1 bikes will be called the “Limited Founders Edition,” and besides the stainless-steel chassis, will boast black fenders and detailing and will be individually numbered.
Actually, this is not the first time we hear about the stunning sheet metal origami e-scooter, as the Swedish innovators first introduced the concept back in November 2020. In March 2022, the company popped up again with an actual prototype of the uniquely-looking e-scooter in the form of the SUS1 (Sport Utility Scooter), and it also expressed its intention of mass-producing the two-wheeler, but then it went silent again.
However, it seems that during all this time, the company has been hard at work readying the e-scooter for production, and it has now revealed the final model along with details about its specifications, pricing, availability, and estimated delivery dates.
electric motorcycle, not a scooter, officially named Stilride 1.
“The Stilride 1 is the culmination of many years’ ambition, passion and experimentation. It has been designed for both the motorcycle enthusiast and the design and sustainability purist. We can’t wait for our first customers to experience the pure joy of our ride and join us in setting a new gold standard for sustainable electromobility,” commented Tue Beijer, CTO and co-founder of Stilride.
To keep up with the principles of environmentally-friendly manufacturing, Stilride has used a sustainable construction process that involves folding single sheets of steel into shape rather than welding them. Moreover, steel is one of the most eco-friendly materials because you don’t need much to do the job, and it is easily recyclable.
Described by the company as “the game-changing next step in the electric mobility revolution,” Stilride 1 represents “a perfect balance between advanced sustainable manufacturing technology, stunning form-follows-function aesthetics, and impeccable ride quality.”
The e-bike’s steel frame is paired with a suspension-equipped adjustable saddle for the rider, an upside-down fork, and a mono-shock rear suspension. The cushioned saddle boasts a streamlined design that emulates the grace of a swan.
Weighing in at 286 pounds (including battery) at the curb, the Stilride 1 rides on a set of 13-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin City Grip 2 scooter tires.
kW (10.75 hp) permanent magnet synchronous hub motor installed in the rear wheel. It is rated for 207 pound-feet of peak torque and 155 pound-feet of nominal torque, and it will propel the e-bike to a top speed of 60 miles per hour.
The small yet potent 5.1 kWh battery built into the frame will ensure 75 miles of range on a single charge. It will need four hours to completely recharge.
In terms of measurements, the motorcycle’s wheelbase is 50.8 inches, ground clearance is 5.5 inches and seat height is 31.9 inches. The two-wheeler also features large vintage-inspired fenders front and back, a handlebar with integrated controls and internally-routed wires, as well as a digital display. The e-bike is equipped with a proprietary electric vehicle control unit (eVCU), and connectivity is ensured via the Stilcontrol mobile app. The application will show the rider various data, such as battery status, service diagnostics, geographic positioning, and theft protection.
Stilride 1’s braking system was co-developed with ISR, a well-known Swedish brake provider, with the master cylinder integrated into the handlebar to achieve a neat look. The anti-lock braking system was provided by Continental.
According to the Swedish company, each e-bike will be individually crafted and made to order at their Stockholm workshop. It will retail for $16,500, with deliveries set to begin in the spring of 2024. The first batch of Stilride 1 bikes will be called the “Limited Founders Edition,” and besides the stainless-steel chassis, will boast black fenders and detailing and will be individually numbered.