This Winter, American EV Owners Spend Less on Charging Than ICE Drivers Do on Refueling

Temperatures have not been kind to most Americans this winter. Naturally, this meant electric vehicles (EVs) would have to withstand some harsher conditions. And they did! With some minor exceptions here and there, battery-electric vehicle owners proved that range anxiety is a thing of the past. But what happens when it comes to charging versus refueling an internal combustion engine during winter? We find out.
It's no secret. Electric vehicles do not perform well in cold climates. You can drive one normally, but you won’t be able to go as far as someone who lives in Florida or Miami, for example. Not only that, but charging times also increase when it's freezing outside. In some extreme cases, it can even stop completely. So, the best solution is planning ahead and knowing your vehicle. By now, most EV owners do this and are prepared in advance. And thanks to the latest technologies like vehicle-to-load (V2L), some all-electric cars can even power your house in case of a blackout.
But do you gain something meaningful from going on the zero-tailpipe emission route, other than knowing that you are not polluting your neighborhood? Well, the answer is – yes, you stand to make some savings. A recent analysis shows that, unlike Germans, American EV drivers can actually enjoy a lower cost per mile than owners of gas- or diesel-powered vehicles. This may come as a surprise for many people out there who thought EVs are both expensive to buy, and expensive to charge.
The data reveals that people who live in the U.S. and regularly drive an EV can save up to $194 every winter month. The cold-weather cost per month for driving an all-electric vehicle is $78.9, while internal combustion engine (ICE) drivers pay $272.7 per month.
The research also says that Americans have a cold-weather cost per mile of just $0.07. That's the best figure worldwide. It's so good because, on average, Americans drive a lot. The Federal Highway Administration estimated late last year that in the U.S. people drive around 14,263 mi (22,954 km) every year.
The most impressive thing about such a comparison, however, comes from China. The same analysis says that EV owners living in the Asian country need only $7 per winter month to charge their cars and remain on the move.
Unfortunately, Germans don’t seem to have the same savings. The data reveals that those living in the European country and using an EV end up paying more for this privilege than ICE owners. Following the zero-tailpipe emission lifestyle costs around $20.1 more each winter month. But it’s somewhat understandable, considering Europe is still going through an energy crisis while not giving up on its decarbonizing ambitions.
The analysis revealed these conclusions by taking into consideration the most popular EVs and ICEVs from the abovementioned countries, calculating their running costs, and looking at how many miles the average driver rakes up during this cold period. Then, the researchers added the drop in efficiency into the equation which is 41% for EVs and 11% for fossil fuel-powered cars.
Finally, keep in mind that the monthly costs of running a car are associated with your unique style of driving and may look different based on where you live. Plus, things can dramatically change if you have an EV that’s constantly being charged at home or if you are forced to depend on the public charging infrastructure.
Knowing all this, would you make the switch to an all-electric vehicle? Let us know down below.
