You Better Start Saving Up if You Want To Play Forza Motorsport on Ultra Settings

A lot of technical jibber-jabber was thrown around left and right during the recent reveal of the upcoming Forza Motorsport game. Things like real-time ray-traced reflections and global illumination. And to wrap it all up in a pretty-looking marketing bow, they kept calling the new visuals "built from the ground up." But what do these graphical enhancements mean for players from a practical point of view? Well, the short answer is... you might want to start saving up for a PC upgrade.