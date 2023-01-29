The Japanese Car Culture Will Be Hitting Forza Horizon 5 Like Never Before

Given the fact that it will soon feature premium cars from the JDM (Japanese Domestic Market), Forza Horizon 5 doesn't seem to be pulling the brakes on its tour de force. While the Forza Motorsport reboot has been recently revealed to have more graphics and audio fidelity than reality itself, that doesn't mean the Horizon Festival franchise is on its way out the door. In fact, if this February 2 update is anything to go by, fans should feel elated.

