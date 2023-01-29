The Japanese Car Culture Will Be Hitting Forza Horizon 5 Like Never Before

Given the fact that it will soon feature premium cars from the JDM (Japanese Domestic Market), Forza Horizon 5 doesn't seem to be pulling the brakes on its tour de force. While the Forza Motorsport reboot has been recently revealed to have more graphics and audio fidelity than reality itself, that doesn't mean the Horizon Festival franchise is on its way out the door. In fact, if this February 2 update is anything to go by, fans should feel elated.
Starting Thursday, Forza Horizon 5 will be featuring Japanese Automotive events series, and the entire shebang will last for the next four weeks. For the very first time in the history of the Horizon franchise, you will be able to unlock the 2023 Nissan Z, 1965 Toyota Sports 800, 1995 Toyota MR2 GT, and 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4.
The real-life counterpart of the Nissan Z has a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine that can deliver a very respectable 400 horsepower (405 ps) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque. The $39,990 RWD sports car comes in a 6-speed manual configuration, but can also rock a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
While the Nissan Z is an impressive sports car by today's standards, the 1965 Toyota Sports 800 has a far more interesting story to tell. This poor thing only had a 0.8-liter two-cylinder engine that could deliver just 44 hp (45 ps). However, thanks to its aerodynamic shape and curb weight of 1,279 lbs. (580 kg), this tiny wonder on wheels could punch above its weight (pun intended).
It could even reach speeds of 100 mph (161 kph). Oh, and if you get the chance to drive a left-handed version, know that out of the 3,131 total units ever made, only 300 were produced for non-Japanese markets.
As for the 1995 Toyota MR2 GT, back in the day, this version was packing a 2.0-liter engine that could produce 238 hp (241 ps), with 228 lb-ft (305 Nm) of torque. Finally, the 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 boasted a 2.0-liter inline-four engine capable of delivering 202 hp (205 ps), with 216 lb-ft (294 Nm).
This being said, the Mitsubishi is not best known for its 1/4-mile drag racing performance, but for its AWD system and cornering capabilities. In other words, this should be extremely fun to drive.
Now, while this is a JDM-based update, somehow, a 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster 'Oreo Edition' also made its way into the game. Technically it's not quite part of the update, because you can't unlock the "delicious cookies-and-cream livery" unless you buy a real-life "qualifying Oreo product and follow the redemption steps outlined here."
In any case, by my calculations, buying a pack of biscuits is a bit cheaper than coughing up $1.8 million for a real one.
Drifting back to our Japanese cars, aside from the ones we discussed, you will also be able to unlock a 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo. No specific way of doing that was mentioned, but judging by the "hard-to-find" description the update offered, I reckon it's part of an extremely annoying Barn Find challenge.
As for what lies beyond this February 2 update, the Horizon folks also said that, on March 2, they will introduce new content to honor the life of Ken Block. It's called "Horizon Wilds Takeover," and more information about this will be made available in late February.
