The Crew 3 Is Allegedly Called Motorfest, and Takes Place on the Oahu Island of Hawaii

A while back, the rumor mill was spinning out of control with tales about the name of the next The Crew game, and it looks like it was right on the money. "Motorfest" was being thrown around left and right, and recent data mined information strongly suggests this will actually be the case. We also get an in-game map location.
All of this originally came from Twitter user @ScriptLeaksR6. As the name suggests, they usually leak stuff about the online shooter Rainbow Six Siege. However, the user was also the one who blew the whistle on the next iteration of the Assassin's Creed series, Mirage.
Obviously, we can't take anything for granted, but considering the track record this person has with Ubisoft titles, it might warrant our attention. If not for anything else, then for entertainment purposes only. In any case, the future will certainly tell if the Twitter user was right or not.
While the name The Crew Motorfest, formerly Project Orlando, does fall in line with previous rumors, that's not the entire story. The Insider Gaming online publication stated that they also had access to leaks.
According to them, originally, Motorfest was supposed to come out as DLC for The Crew 2, but Ubisoft ultimately decided the project was too ambitious not to release it as its own game. Furthermore, Insider Gaming claim they have seen in-game images of the Motorfest logo on electronic billboards, plate numbers, and during the loading menu.
Now comes the best part. Apparently, the game was made using a new engine, which would mean better graphics. If true, this certainly holds great news for fans, because, while The Crew 2 does still look good, it will turn five years old this summer.
As for the new map, the game will (allegedly) take place on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. While no other information was disclosed, Oahu (O'ahu) is home to Hawaii's capital, Honolulu. Some key areas include the historic Chinatown and the Punchbowl National Cemetery.
Also, just west of Honolulu, you'll find Pearl Harbor, where the 1941 bombing attack took place. As a side note, Ben Affleck is also related to that area.
Now circling back to our game, apparently, Ubisoft decided to largely recreate the island in all its splendor. Some creative liberties were taken here and there, but nothing too major, from the sound of it.
A final piece of information data mined from the game's Insider Program suggests that the official announcement for The Crew Motorfest could take place as early as next week. While this might make fans excited, I'd strongly advise everyone to disregard its specific nature.
The alleged leaks do tend to point in the same direction, but until we get a final confirmation from Ubisoft itself in the form of an actual announcement trailer, don't take anything at face value.
As a final side note, Ubisoft is in quite a predicament these days. Three projects have been canceled as of January 2023, Skull and Bones has been delayed for the sixth time along with some other titles, and on top of everything, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 underperformed according to official statements.
Some bad press has also been circling the company lately, and the success of a new online racing game could go a long way for them.
Obviously, we can't take anything for granted, but considering the track record this person has with Ubisoft titles, it might warrant our attention. If not for anything else, then for entertainment purposes only. In any case, the future will certainly tell if the Twitter user was right or not.
While the name The Crew Motorfest, formerly Project Orlando, does fall in line with previous rumors, that's not the entire story. The Insider Gaming online publication stated that they also had access to leaks.
According to them, originally, Motorfest was supposed to come out as DLC for The Crew 2, but Ubisoft ultimately decided the project was too ambitious not to release it as its own game. Furthermore, Insider Gaming claim they have seen in-game images of the Motorfest logo on electronic billboards, plate numbers, and during the loading menu.
Now comes the best part. Apparently, the game was made using a new engine, which would mean better graphics. If true, this certainly holds great news for fans, because, while The Crew 2 does still look good, it will turn five years old this summer.
As for the new map, the game will (allegedly) take place on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. While no other information was disclosed, Oahu (O'ahu) is home to Hawaii's capital, Honolulu. Some key areas include the historic Chinatown and the Punchbowl National Cemetery.
Also, just west of Honolulu, you'll find Pearl Harbor, where the 1941 bombing attack took place. As a side note, Ben Affleck is also related to that area.
Now circling back to our game, apparently, Ubisoft decided to largely recreate the island in all its splendor. Some creative liberties were taken here and there, but nothing too major, from the sound of it.
A final piece of information data mined from the game's Insider Program suggests that the official announcement for The Crew Motorfest could take place as early as next week. While this might make fans excited, I'd strongly advise everyone to disregard its specific nature.
The alleged leaks do tend to point in the same direction, but until we get a final confirmation from Ubisoft itself in the form of an actual announcement trailer, don't take anything at face value.
As a final side note, Ubisoft is in quite a predicament these days. Three projects have been canceled as of January 2023, Skull and Bones has been delayed for the sixth time along with some other titles, and on top of everything, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 underperformed according to official statements.
Some bad press has also been circling the company lately, and the success of a new online racing game could go a long way for them.