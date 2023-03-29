Fully-Electric M One Mini Bike Folds Down and Neatly Fits in the Trunk of Your Car

Honda Motocompo, the foldable mini scooter introduced by the Japanese manufacturer in 1981 and designed to fit neatly into the trunk of a compact car, has influenced many moped designs after it, the latest of which comes from Chinese company FELO. The EV startup has introduced a brand-new foldable and lightweight electric motorcycle at this year’s edition of the Tokyo Motorcycle Show, and it uncannily resembles the beloved moped of the 1980s.

11 photos Photo: FELO