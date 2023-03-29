Fully-Electric M One Mini Bike Folds Down and Neatly Fits in the Trunk of Your Car

Honda Motocompo, the foldable mini scooter introduced by the Japanese manufacturer in 1981 and designed to fit neatly into the trunk of a compact car, has influenced many moped designs after it, the latest of which comes from Chinese company FELO. The EV startup has introduced a brand-new foldable and lightweight electric motorcycle at this year’s edition of the Tokyo Motorcycle Show, and it uncannily resembles the beloved moped of the 1980s.
The pint-sized Motocompo was an innovative two-wheeler for its time, boasting a minimalist design with foldable handlebars and foot-pegs, a collapsing fork, and a seat that could hide into the scooter’s body to make it portable and easily storable. Following the same design principles, FELO unveiled the M One, a mini electric motorcycle suitable for daily commutes and short rides.
Touted as a “casual mini moped,” the M One e-bike can fit in your car’s trunk or hang off of the back of your vehicle. That’s because, just like the Motocompo, the new two-wheeler is just 3.8 feet (1.15 meters) long. When folded, the total height is 22.9 inches (or 58.3 cm).
The recent developments in the electric two-wheeler segment haven’t just been about providing performance and range but also about making urban mobility more accessible for all. And that’s the idea behind M One as well; commuters living in the suburbs could pack their foldable e-bike in the trunk and drive their car to the outskirts of the city. Then they could park the car there and use the M One to get around the city more easily.
The M One features an integrated frame made from a magnesium-aluminum alloy that makes it both durable and lightweight. It has a single-sided swing-arm and protruding LED indicators, and FELO designed its body with attachment points for different modular accessories like Bluetooth speakers or auxiliary lighting.
mini e-bike tips the scales at just 82 pounds (37 kg) in full running order and boasts a boxy yet modern aesthetic with an aviation-inspired livery complete with yellow safety stripes and various Kanji elements. Just like the original Motocompo, its flat handlebars flip down and sink into the dedicated space in the bike’s body. It also comes with folding footpads and a pivoting and folding seat. It rides on cast wheels fitted with disc brakes and wheel disc inserts.
Kicking along the foldable moped is a 400-watt 1.34-hp hub motor fed by a 48V, 20-Ah Lithium-ion battery pack. While there is no mention of top speed, FELO claims the M One will provide an estimated range of about 60 miles (97 km) on a single charge.
Another interesting feature of the M One is its V2L (vehicle to load) capability. The battery pack, paired with a 220VAC 50Hz outlet, will allow the electric two-wheeler to act as a mobile power bank for charging electronics and mobile devices.
And don’t let yourself be fooled by its petite size, as you’ll also be able to use the M One to carry stuff around thanks to integrated aluminum and magnesium luggage racks.
At the recent Tokyo Motorcycle Show, FELO announced a 380,000 yen (around $2,800) price tag for the M One on the Japanese market and said it plans to deliver the first units of the fully-electric moped in the fourth quarter of 2023. You can see how the mini e-bike’s folding mechanism works in the video below.
