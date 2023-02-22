RGNT Motorcycles Sets Eyes on the World Speed Record on Ice for E-Motorcycles

Nowadays, if you're looking to buy an electric motorcycle, there are so many options to choose from. Manufacturers make their vehicles attractive in various ways, such as low pricing, speed, comfort, and more. But another way of attracting possible buyers is to use your machines to achieve a challenging feat. For instance, the Swedish RGNT Motorcycles is attempting to beat the World Speed Record on Ice for EV Motorcycles.
RGNT is relatively new on the market, but it has already established itself as a premium EV brand. It launched in 2019, intending to become a top player among two-wheeler brands across the globe. Its first prototype was unveiled in 2020 as a solution for urban commuters to swap their cars for electric motorcycles. Now, the brand has two models available: the No. 1 Classic and the No. 1 Scrambler, with different versions for each.
Given that it's a Swedish brand, what better place to attempt a speed record on ice than on a frozen Swedish lake? RGNT named this challenge Project Aurora – on the weekend of February 24 and 25, RGNT-engineer Timmy Eriksson will race a modified RGNT No. 1 Classic SE during the SMA Svenska Motorsport Alliansen sanctioned and licensed Speed Weekend in Årsunda, Sweden. A small group of employees started RGNT's Aurora project, and they initially wanted to break the record in their free time, like in the evening or on weekends. Their mission was not only to achieve groundbreaking performance on the e-motorcycle but also to gift it with a fitting, eye-catching design.
The magnitude level of the project grew, and soon the entire company was on board. From design to R&D, production, and engineering, the mission took over the whole 40-employee company. Furthermore, even sponsors and partners such as Heon helmets, Petrol Industries, or J.Juan brake system support RGNT's ambition.
RGNT's tool for achieving this goal is an A1-certified RGNT No. 1 Classic SE production model. The "SE" in its name means "Sport Extended" - basically, it's a slightly more powerful version of the standard No. 1 Classic, boasting more kW of power and a larger battery.
Of course, the production e-motorcycle had to be further modified for this specific mission. Firstly, several components in the battery were upgraded to maximize power output. Secondly, the software and power output of the drivetrain has been unlocked, leading to a peak power of about 30 kW, compared to the No. 1 Classic SE's 21 kW.
Besides needing power, a two-wheeler attempting to break a speed record should have a thoroughly aerodynamic design – the e-motorcycle's standard fairing didn't suffice. And so, taking inspiration from several concept studies for a future RGNT racer model, the company designed and built a full aerodynamic, lightweight fairing with an HMI (Human-Machine Interface) race screen.
The final numbers are in – the race-ready bike tips the scales just under 160 kg (353 lbs.) and, as you'd expect, will ride on spike-studded tires. The RGNT team is also attempting to set records for stock electric and stock A1 electric motorcycles with a fully standard RGNT No. 1 Scrambler SE production model.
RGNT Motorcycles is inviting enthusiasts to participate in the action-packed weekend on ice – the company will host a team area where you can sip some coffee, have a chat, and check out the e-motorcycles. You can find out more detail about the event here.
