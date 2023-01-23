Awake Boards Vinga 3 Launches as Beginner-Friendly Electric Hydrofoil Surfboard

Swedish company Awake Boards, which specializes in electric jet board manufacturing, has added a new product to its lineup of electric hydrofoil surfboards that let users “float” over the water. Called Vinga 3, the new Awake electric hydrofoil board is promoted as the “easiest” and most accessible eFoil, ideal for beginners who are just starting out on the sport.
Founded in 2017 by Swedish wakeboarder Philip Werner, Awake Boards has made a name for itself in the personal watercraft sector with products like the Ravik S and Ravik 3 electric surfboards and the Vinga S eFoil.
eFoils, or hydrofoil electric surfboards, differ from regular electric surfboards due to an additional hydrofoil wing and electric propeller under the water, which allows surfers to fly one to two feet (approx. 0.5 meters) above the water’s surface.
The new Vinga 3 machine is basically a successor to the Awake Vinga S eFoil, which was released in March of last year, with the updates it brings focused on usability. The company has strived to make the new Vinga 3 eFoil more accessible, easier to maneuver, and safer for riders.
Introduced with the tagline “30 seconds to set up, 5 minutes to fly – you’ll be cruising within the first session,” the new eFoil is designed to allow for an easier learning curve.
It boasts a generous volume of 95 liters (25 gallons) and can be assembled in less than 30 seconds due to its Click-to-Ride snap-lock function. No need to use screws or cables to get it ready for action.
This system also allows for easy transportation. The disassembled board can easily fit in the trunk of your car, or you could even transport it to the beach or lake of your choice on a bicycle or moped.
The Vinga 3 features a compact 5ft 6in (1.7-meter) double concave hull, which ensures the board can easily be controlled and maneuvered even by inexperienced riders, while also being stable enough during take-off and landing.
As mentioned, the personal watercraft manufacturer also focused on safety with this release, so the new eFoil comes with a series of safety features, such as rounded wings, soft rails, and a shielded jet propulsion system.
In terms of performance, the Vinga 3 can achieve a top speed of 31 mph (50 kph). Two battery sizes are available for the eFoil - a 1.9kWh Flex battery that provides riders with up to 1h 20 min of autonomy and a 2.8kWh unit that allows for up to two hours of riding.
Whichever battery you choose, it is compatible with Awake’s other boards. Actually, all Vinga 3’s modules, including the board shell, the wings, and the jet-drive unit, are interchangeable with the other products in the company’s portfolio.
If you’ve been shying away from learning how to ride an electric hydrofoil surfboard until now for fear of a steep learning curve, you should try out the new Awake Vinga 3. However, be ready to shell out at least €12.900 (around $14,040 at current exchange rates) without taxes when it becomes available for order in April.
eFoils, or hydrofoil electric surfboards, differ from regular electric surfboards due to an additional hydrofoil wing and electric propeller under the water, which allows surfers to fly one to two feet (approx. 0.5 meters) above the water’s surface.
The new Vinga 3 machine is basically a successor to the Awake Vinga S eFoil, which was released in March of last year, with the updates it brings focused on usability. The company has strived to make the new Vinga 3 eFoil more accessible, easier to maneuver, and safer for riders.
Introduced with the tagline “30 seconds to set up, 5 minutes to fly – you’ll be cruising within the first session,” the new eFoil is designed to allow for an easier learning curve.
It boasts a generous volume of 95 liters (25 gallons) and can be assembled in less than 30 seconds due to its Click-to-Ride snap-lock function. No need to use screws or cables to get it ready for action.
This system also allows for easy transportation. The disassembled board can easily fit in the trunk of your car, or you could even transport it to the beach or lake of your choice on a bicycle or moped.
The Vinga 3 features a compact 5ft 6in (1.7-meter) double concave hull, which ensures the board can easily be controlled and maneuvered even by inexperienced riders, while also being stable enough during take-off and landing.
As mentioned, the personal watercraft manufacturer also focused on safety with this release, so the new eFoil comes with a series of safety features, such as rounded wings, soft rails, and a shielded jet propulsion system.
In terms of performance, the Vinga 3 can achieve a top speed of 31 mph (50 kph). Two battery sizes are available for the eFoil - a 1.9kWh Flex battery that provides riders with up to 1h 20 min of autonomy and a 2.8kWh unit that allows for up to two hours of riding.
Whichever battery you choose, it is compatible with Awake’s other boards. Actually, all Vinga 3’s modules, including the board shell, the wings, and the jet-drive unit, are interchangeable with the other products in the company’s portfolio.
If you’ve been shying away from learning how to ride an electric hydrofoil surfboard until now for fear of a steep learning curve, you should try out the new Awake Vinga 3. However, be ready to shell out at least €12.900 (around $14,040 at current exchange rates) without taxes when it becomes available for order in April.