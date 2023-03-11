RadRunner 3 Plus e-Bike Brings Massive Upgrades, Is the Do-It-All Car Replacement

There is an ongoing war on cars, and it’s being fought with increasing urgency as climate change worsens. Trying or hoping to make passenger vehicles obsolete is pointless, but not the same goes for substituting them for less polluting alternatives, wherever possible.
One such alternative is a bicycle – with motor assistance, if you’re keen on a sweat-free, more comfortable commute. e-Bikes have been riding the proverbial wave for the past 2+ years, starting with the first months of the 2020 international health crisis, when social distancing become the norm and public transport was no longer an option. e-Bikes are poised to continue the winning streak well beyond 2023 and, seeing how many improvements they’re getting, this should hardly come as a surprise.
A good example in this sense is the most recent addition to the Rad Power Bikes lineup. In true Rad Power Bikes fashion, the RadRunner 3 Plus is an upgrade to an existing model: the latest spin on the flagship model the Seattle-based company got started with many years ago. The 3 Plus makes the RadRunner more versatile and more customizable, effectively the ideal candidate for the do-it-all car replacement.
As a driver, you’re probably scoffing at the idea that an electric bicycle could ever be as good as your daily for your daily needs. You know what they say, though: don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. Plus, switching to an e-bike makes sense, if only for shorter trips, in crowded urban areas where congestion and pollution are serious problems.
The RadRunner 3 Plus is better than a cargo bike, which Rad Power Bikes also offers, the RadWagon, because it can be that and other things. It “raises the bar for what you can expect from an electric utility bike,” walking that fine line between a quality product with maximum versatility and a mid-entry price. Ultimately, that’s the biggest achievement of this bike company, after its ability to constantly adapt its offering based on customer feedback and their own experience.
The RadRunner 3 Plus comes with a redesigned step-through aluminum frame that supports a higher cargo capacity, of 350 lbs (159 kg). The rear rack is slightly extended, to make room for more cargo or a more comfortable, plush passenger seat, and you also get more mounting points for extra accessories, and a pannier-mounting rail.
entire lineup to get an extra battery as a range extender, which goes under the rear rack – at an extra charge, of course. Better said, it will go there once the range extender is officially launched; of the time of press, this accessory is listed as in development.
Power comes from a 750 W rear hub motor that’s also been tweaked to handle hills with 10% more efficiency, and a 250 W motor for the EU model. Either version of the bike has 5 levels of pedal-assist, and a torque button that offers a good, quick start from zero. The semi-integrated battery is a 672-Wh lithium one, removable so you can charge it inside without having to bring the entire bike in.
The range is estimated at 25 to 45 miles (40 to 72 km) per charge, and double that with the second battery, but you should take these estimates with a grain of salt. The actual range is highly dependent on a variety of factors, from the rider’s weight or the amount of cargo, to weather conditions, riding modes, and terrain.
With the RadRunner 3 Plus, the company is introducing a new set of accessories, starting with the Rad trailer, which is exactly what its name implies. Compatible with all current models, this trailer adds an extra, 100-lb (45.3-kg) cargo capacity to any e-bike, and can also double as a pet carrier, if you combine it with the pet insert. Both are priced separately, of course, so budget wisely and according to your needs: the bike itself starts at US$2,499 / €2,499.
