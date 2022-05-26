Prince Harry Is Still a Rad Power Bikes Guy, Still Rides His RadCity Step-Thru

At the beginning of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, HRH Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, announced that they were leaving the Royal Family. The announcement was followed by a brief stay in Canada, before they relocated for good in the United States, in Montecito, California.
Moving to California meant more for Prince Harry than just adjusting to a sunnier, more relaxed and celebrity-like lifestyle: it also meant embracing the California bike-loving ways. In early 2021, paparazzi snapped photos that wouldn’t have been possible back in the UK, with the Duke still part of the Royal fold: Prince Harry on a bike.
Celebrities, public figures and even politicians are often seen enjoying themselves on a bike ride, but in the UK, the only times you see a Royal Family member on one is on the grounds of a private estate, most likely during an official event. Future king Prince Charles, Harry’s father, was once a passionate rider, but those days are long gone. The Duchess of Cambridge, Harry’s sister-in-law, also rides bikes, but the public never sees her out on her own, for the sheer pleasure of it.
As it turns out, Prince Harry’s ride of choice was quite an affordable one, a RadCity Step-Thru 3 from Rad Power Bikes, the biggest e-bike seller in North America. Even more shocking than the idea that a Prince is riding a cheap bike (compared to what he could easily afford or even get for free) is finding out that he still has it after all these months.
Earlier this week, the Duke went out riding again, on the same white RadCity Step-Thru. This time, he was accompanied by childhood friend Charles Anthony van Straubenzee, Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard, and a security detail in a following SUV. van Straubenzee was also on a RadCity, while the bodyguard rode on a bulkier fat-tire RadRover.
The RadCity is only offered in the U.S. and is dubbed “the ultimate commuter bike.” Priced at $1,499, it is powered by a 750 W direct drive hub motor and a 48V 14 Ah lithium-ion battery, which gives it a per-charge range of 45 miles (73 km). Like all the other Rad Power Bikes e-bikes, it comes with integrated lights in the front and back, while the step-through frame makes it more accessible for riders of all sizes.
Or, as Rad Power Bikes founder and CEO Mike Radenbaugh puts it, the RadCity Step-Thru is a bike for everyone. Here’s Prince Harry showing that step-throughs are not for girls.
Prince Harry's ebike club, powered by @RadPowerBikes. Step-thru bikes are not "girls bikes". There are no girls or boys bikes, only bikes.— Mike Radenbaugh (@mikeradenbaugh) May 24, 2022
