The Fiido T1 Cargo e-Bike Is Coming for Your Car on the Daily Commute

With the boom of electric bicycles over the past couple of years, the market of cargo models has also seen a more diversified offering, including new models and extra accessories designed to make the daily commute easier and more eco-friendly. Cargo bikes in themselves are not new, but with the extra boost of the electric motor, you are now in a position in which you could effectively replace your car with one such electric two-wheeler, if you were so inclined.
Chinese maker Fiido is hoping you are, so it’s recently upgraded its cargo T1 model to include even more features and functionality. The Fiido T1 is coming for your car on the daily commute, promising to be equally competent when you run errands, haul groceries and drop your kid (or kids) off at school. Or, if you’re not running errands, you can always take it off-road on whatever adventure you have in mind for the day, and it will still not disappoint.
The T1 was introduced one year ago and was upgraded in late December 2022. It is now offered in two flavors, the standard T1 and the T1 PRO, with the difference between the two being that the latter comes with hydraulic brakes over disc braking. It is described as a powerful, multi-purpose, and very sturdy bike with functionality in almost every aspect of your life. Mixing business and pleasure whichever way you want, if you will.
This holds true even if you keep in mind the fact that the estimated per-charge range hardly ever translates into real-life scenarios: range depends on other factors as well, such as riding mode, terrain, payload, and weather conditions. Still, as far as estimates go, this is more than decent for a city bike. Fast charging is possible too.
The rear hub motor peaks at 750 W and 66 Nm of torque, and can take you to a top speed of 45 kph (30 mph). The bike is available in the U.S., Europe, the UK, and Canada simultaneously, so we’re assuming the motor comes electronically limited to 250 W and 25 kph maximum speed for residents of European Union states, as is the case with the Fiido X we recently had for test rides.
The T1 rides on 20-inch all-terrain fat tires, has front suspension, and a comfortable wide saddle that sits on a shock-absorbing bicycle seat tube. That is to say, if you wish to take it off the beaten path, you can, and there’s nothing stopping you – unless you have kids riding in the back, or eggs in that front basket, which is part of the standard package.
fully-fledged cargo e-bike that you can’t use for more casual rides.
Features also include integrated front and rear lights, and fenders. The rear passenger bench is integrated into the frame, in a manner similar to the RadRunner from Rad Power Bikes, but Fiido doesn’t say whether you can further add accessories to it, as you would to the now-iconic RadRunner.
The T1 is rated IP54 for water and dust protection, with an additional IP65 rating for the headlights, and an IP64 rating for the LED display on the handlebar. Riding an electric bike in the pouring rain is never a good idea if you’re doing it on purpose, but you shouldn’t dread being caught in the rain by accident with the T1.
With its step-through frame, the T1 is suitable for most riders between 160 cm (5.3’) and 200 cm (6.5’), by simply adjusting the height of the saddle. It sells direct to consumers, with free shipping and prices starting at $1,599, which positions it as a mid-range product, but with enhanced capability. If you’re willing to give a bicycle the chance to replace your car, of course.
Chinese maker Fiido is hoping you are, so it’s recently upgraded its cargo T1 model to include even more features and functionality. The Fiido T1 is coming for your car on the daily commute, promising to be equally competent when you run errands, haul groceries and drop your kid (or kids) off at school. Or, if you’re not running errands, you can always take it off-road on whatever adventure you have in mind for the day, and it will still not disappoint.
The T1 was introduced one year ago and was upgraded in late December 2022. It is now offered in two flavors, the standard T1 and the T1 PRO, with the difference between the two being that the latter comes with hydraulic brakes over disc braking. It is described as a powerful, multi-purpose, and very sturdy bike with functionality in almost every aspect of your life. Mixing business and pleasure whichever way you want, if you will.
This holds true even if you keep in mind the fact that the estimated per-charge range hardly ever translates into real-life scenarios: range depends on other factors as well, such as riding mode, terrain, payload, and weather conditions. Still, as far as estimates go, this is more than decent for a city bike. Fast charging is possible too.
The rear hub motor peaks at 750 W and 66 Nm of torque, and can take you to a top speed of 45 kph (30 mph). The bike is available in the U.S., Europe, the UK, and Canada simultaneously, so we’re assuming the motor comes electronically limited to 250 W and 25 kph maximum speed for residents of European Union states, as is the case with the Fiido X we recently had for test rides.
The T1 rides on 20-inch all-terrain fat tires, has front suspension, and a comfortable wide saddle that sits on a shock-absorbing bicycle seat tube. That is to say, if you wish to take it off the beaten path, you can, and there’s nothing stopping you – unless you have kids riding in the back, or eggs in that front basket, which is part of the standard package.
fully-fledged cargo e-bike that you can’t use for more casual rides.
Features also include integrated front and rear lights, and fenders. The rear passenger bench is integrated into the frame, in a manner similar to the RadRunner from Rad Power Bikes, but Fiido doesn’t say whether you can further add accessories to it, as you would to the now-iconic RadRunner.
The T1 is rated IP54 for water and dust protection, with an additional IP65 rating for the headlights, and an IP64 rating for the LED display on the handlebar. Riding an electric bike in the pouring rain is never a good idea if you’re doing it on purpose, but you shouldn’t dread being caught in the rain by accident with the T1.
With its step-through frame, the T1 is suitable for most riders between 160 cm (5.3’) and 200 cm (6.5’), by simply adjusting the height of the saddle. It sells direct to consumers, with free shipping and prices starting at $1,599, which positions it as a mid-range product, but with enhanced capability. If you’re willing to give a bicycle the chance to replace your car, of course.