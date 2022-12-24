MATE SUV Is Not What You Expect. It's an Electric Trike Too Large to Call It Other Way

“Sport Utility Vehicle” is not entirely wrong for describing the new MATE SUV three-wheeler cargo e-bike. It’s more of a “Vehicle” than a bike, that’s for sure, while “Utility” is what the Danish company created this thing for. Would you pay 6.499 euros (almost 7,000 USD) on this not-your-usual-guzzler-SUV?
Let’s get things straight from the beginning: MATE SUV is nothing like an Indian rickshaw. Forget about it. It’s a tricycle that has two wheels in the front, therefore it’s a tadpole trike. It’s not the first of this kind, but it’s the first named “SUV”.
Besides the obvious difference in size compared to a two-wheel bike or even a normal trike, there is another reason for this “trendy” name: the Danish maker claims it is a “perfect alternative to the car, allowing you to easily navigate the city and avoid traffic”.
In short, “convenience of a car, agility of a bike”. I really have doubts on “avoiding traffic” because its 920 mm (36”) width doesn’t seem to allow easy slip through the cars. I’ll go for “agility” thanks to its 49 kg (108 pounds) weight and the mid-drive motor with 250W and 90 Nm.
The load capacity of this SUV is 210 liters (7.4 cu ft), on par or even better than many European city cars’ trunks. It’s also versatile thanks to the range of different options, like the all-weather roof or the enclosed lid.
By the way, you can use it as a “van” for delivering food, parcels, or other stuff, or as a “family van” thanks to the optional bench for transporting 1 or 2 kids or even a grown-up.
It’s even much safer than you would expect, thanks to its aerospace grade aluminum frame (90% recycled) and shock absorbers box materials.
With a maximum range of 100 km (62 miles) and a top speed of 25 km/h (15 mph), MATE SUV is mostly appealing to delivery purposes. When you do the math, CTO is way better compared to a car.
Oh, did I mention the optional off-road tires that emphasize the SUV name? Not quite the kind you see on a fat bike, but tire tread is making things easier on backroads or mud.
All of this for a starting price of 6.499 euros (almost 6,900 USD). It’s far from cheap or even reasonable, but you should take into account the 20% discount “for a limited time only”.
It’s a sales trick, but that way a little more than five thousand euros (5,500 USD) will get you a lucrative delivery SUV. At some point in the near future (presumably Q3 2023), when production will start.
