Top 5 Urban E-Bikes of 2022 Priced Under $2,000

The past few years have led to an explosion of manufacturers and e-bikes designed for nothing more than replacing your car for some daily journeys, but 2022 seems to have been the peak of it all. And so, our exploration into the machines you need to consider for electrified urban travels begins now. Oh, and just so we're on the same page here, these babies all cruise in with a price tag of $2,000 and under.
BQi-C3
First on our list of electrified two-wheelers is NIU's BQi-C3, the reason being that this is the strongest of the options we're exploring today. With that in mind, the C3 does cruise in with the biggest price tag, too, a flat $2,000 (€1,870 at current exchange rates), and for good reasons. So, why did this hunk of aluminum land on our list?
I mentioned that this is the strongest bike here today, and that means 750 watts of power at your disposal, yielded by a rear hub-mounted motor. This gives us the ability to ride around with speeds topping out at 28 mph (45 kph), with either pedal assistance or throttle. Best of all, a range of up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) is made possible by the presence of two batteries on the bike; one battery is powering the bike, and once drained, you can swap it with the second that's standing by, integrated into the frame.
City Vanture
This next one, autoevolution has had the privilege to test: the Vanpowers City Vanture, a $1,700 (€1,600 at the time of testing) hunk of aluminum tuned for city use and folks looking to hop on an electrified two-wheeler that offers a beautiful transition into electrified urban mobility. I say this mainly because the Vanture employs a rather ancient construction method - mortise and tenon. In short, each tube is inserted into another. The result is an e-bike that offers a very "used-to" feeling; it handles like classic city and urban bikes, but with an electrified kick.
That kick is brought on by a motor with up to 350 watts of power, capable of pushing you around town with speeds up to 28 mph (45 kph). Coupled with a 252-watt-hour battery, our tests revealed a range of up to 50 miles (80 kilometers), and I live in a rather hilly area.
urban setting, and the presence of a Gates Carbon drivetrain brings an ease of use only single-speed bike riders are privy to. What makes the City Vanture stand out from other e-bikes we've tested is its ability to offer a simple, efficient, and familiar riding experience for, as you can see, rather low bucks.
Oh, just a little side note: I happened to check back with Vanpowers while writing this article, and the City Vanture seems to be on sale for $1,300 (€1,200)! In my experience, this bike was worth it even when it was selling for $1,700.
Fiido X
Third on our list is yet another machine that autoevolution has had the privilege to test, and frankly, it kicks off the remainder of our list as "the perfect city commuter," the Fiido X, an electrified folding commuter designed to be your companion for any urban riding your lifestyle may throw at you. Best of all, it's currently selling for $1,600 (€1,500).
Here, too, future owners can look forward to an e-bike that also has up to 350 watts of power mounted to the rear wheel. It's enough to carry you around town with speeds upwards of 19.2 mph (31 kph). But what the Fiido X seemingly lacks in power it makes up for with a massive range, up to 80.7 miles (130 kilometers) if you opt for the smaller 250-watt motor.
Curve Electric
Now, this next one may appear to be a tad odd, but once you start to consider what Ossby has achieved with the Curve Electric, you, too, could be jumping on the urban mobility bandwagon. All of the $1,600 (€1,500) magic we see here begins with nothing more than this e-bike's 2-in-1 motor and battery system.
Yes, Ossby has somehow aimed to revolutionize the e-bike industry with a 2-in-1 motor and battery setup, all of which are found mounted to the rear of the Curve Electric. Why is this such a big deal? For starters, it's the sort of technology that could bring about a new era of e-bikes, ones that are lighter, more compact, and in time, more powerful.
E-Ride Compact
The final cherry to top this electric cake is none other than a $500 (€460) e-bike dubbed the E-Ride Compact from Hyper, a bicycle brand that was started up by BMX Pro Clay Goldsmid. Why and how did this one end up on our list? Well, I think it's pretty self-explanatory – it's $500! Here's why that matters.
Aside from this bike's price, Hyper seems to have put enough thought into building an e-bike specifically tuned for urban use, and all of that starts with nothing more than this bike's size; it's hella tiny! Although Hyper makes no mention of just how light the Compact may be. Still, just look at the images in the gallery, and you'll understand.
Hyper, it's a bike designed for riders ages 14 and up and has a load weight limit set at 231 pounds (105 kilograms). Yup, that's strong enough for most of the population and myself.
Overall, a 350-watt motor is responsible for all the power you'll need to reach a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph). But, the downside to this $500 two-wheeler is its range, just 15 miles (24 kilometers) is all you'll get out of a full charge. Hey, you wanted to get into e-biking, and this foldable machine is one easy and painless way to do so.
Conclusion
Some of these EVs are designed to keep cash in your pocket while helping you taste electrified goodness. Others are built around the idea that the e-bike should achieve a tad more than the classic bicycle we've grown up with, but no matter how you look at it, these five two-wheelers are sure to bring you in line with the rest of the world. After all, I'm not the only one that will tell you that you're missing out. Now you have five budget-friendly solutions to choose from, and while Christmas has passed, belated gifts are still gifts.
