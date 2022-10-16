Rad Power Bikes Ideally Blends Power, Range, and Performance in Its Urban E-Bike Range

The perfect city e-bike should balance power, range, performance, and of course, have a reasonable price. One popular e-bike brand is Rad Power Bikes, and today I wanted to tell you a bit about some of the company's models.
Rad Power Bikes is the largest e-bike company in the United States. Fueled by 15 years of innovation, Rad Power Bikes is changing the world's view about transportation one e-bike at a time. With over 450,000 riders across the globe, the company is committed to bringing the power of electric bikes to communities. It also ships directly to its customers, so you don't have to worry about third-party retailers, wholesalers, and markups.
The RadMission is a simple city e-bike with a 500 W motor and a 500 Wh battery. It provides a range of around 20-40 miles on throttle or pedal assists and can reach a top speed of 20 mph. Designed for the city dweller or commuter, even though it lacks a suspension, a shifter, or a kickstand, it has all the basic necessities you need for your trip. It comes in two versions – high-step or mid-step.
If you're looking for a more sophisticated riding experience, check out the RadCity range. The RadCity 3 Step-Thru and RadCity 4 High-Step boast the same top speed, only it's from a direct-drive 750 W motor, but they come with additional features such as suspension, fenders, gears, and an LCD screen. What's more, they have a 45+ miles range.
Finally, we have the RadRover 6 Plus model, the top-of-the-range one. It's available in two variants – High Step and Step-Thru. This fat tire e-bike sports a front suspension, 7-speed gearing, hydraulic disc brakes, and dual displays. Performance-wise, it's similar to the RadCity models regarding the motor's power and the provided range, only it has a geared hub motor instead of a direct-drive one. Oh, and it also boasts a semi-integrated battery.
Currently, the models I have described above are discounted by up to $700 (€720); the sale will last until the end of this month or until the stock runs out. I'd also want to point out that the deal is ongoing strictly for the U.S. website. Still, the EU one also has smaller discounts for the RadMission and other models, such as the RadRunner (utility bike) and RadRhino (EU version of the RadRover).
The RadMission is a simple city e-bike with a 500 W motor and a 500 Wh battery. It provides a range of around 20-40 miles on throttle or pedal assists and can reach a top speed of 20 mph. Designed for the city dweller or commuter, even though it lacks a suspension, a shifter, or a kickstand, it has all the basic necessities you need for your trip. It comes in two versions – high-step or mid-step.
If you're looking for a more sophisticated riding experience, check out the RadCity range. The RadCity 3 Step-Thru and RadCity 4 High-Step boast the same top speed, only it's from a direct-drive 750 W motor, but they come with additional features such as suspension, fenders, gears, and an LCD screen. What's more, they have a 45+ miles range.
Finally, we have the RadRover 6 Plus model, the top-of-the-range one. It's available in two variants – High Step and Step-Thru. This fat tire e-bike sports a front suspension, 7-speed gearing, hydraulic disc brakes, and dual displays. Performance-wise, it's similar to the RadCity models regarding the motor's power and the provided range, only it has a geared hub motor instead of a direct-drive one. Oh, and it also boasts a semi-integrated battery.
Currently, the models I have described above are discounted by up to $700 (€720); the sale will last until the end of this month or until the stock runs out. I'd also want to point out that the deal is ongoing strictly for the U.S. website. Still, the EU one also has smaller discounts for the RadMission and other models, such as the RadRunner (utility bike) and RadRhino (EU version of the RadRover).