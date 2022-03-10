RadExpand 5 Is Here to Expand Your Adventures, Whether in the City or on the Trail

Living in a big city, daily transportation can be a real issue. With scant storage space, increasing gas prices, and time stuck in traffic, an e-bike can prove a life-saver. Especially if it’s a foldable one.
Rad Power Bikes, the largest e-bike maker in North America and a strong presence on the Canadian and European markets as well, is back with another refreshed model. This time, they’re looking at the RadMini folding bike, which was introduced in 2016 and has now reached its fifth generation.
What would have been the RadMini 5 brings a slew of upgrades and improvements, to the point where Rad Power decided a new name would be in order. Enter the RadExpand 5, dubbed this way because it’s “designed to expand your adventures, your possibilities, and your everyday travels.”
A full review of the previous-gen RadMini 4 is available at the link. The previous folding model was already a pretty neat offering in terms of a viable solution for urban mobility, but the upgraded one brings improved ergonomics, a different frame, and more stability. The RadExpand is even more suitable for city life but can also handle better outside of it.
Upgrades include the step-through frame of the second-generation RadMini, which makes it suitable for riders of all heights. Taller riders are also taken into account, but they have to purchase a higher seatpost. The high-rise handlebars are now adjustable, allowing for better ergonomics and increased comfort during rides.
The RadExpand 5 rides on wider tires than its predecessor: the new four-inch wide ones are well suited to “take you from city commutes to trail riding adventures in no time,” according to the company. A high-quality rear rack is now offered as a standard feature, and given its carrying capacity of 55 pounds (25kg), it’s enough to hold adventure gear or a week’s worth of groceries.
The 7-speed RadExpand 5 comes with the same motor and battery as the predecessor, meaning a 750 W hub motor and a 672 Wh battery pack, good for an estimated range of 25 – 45 miles (40 – 72.5 km), depending on total payload, weather and road conditions, and riding style. The European version, which will become available in April this year, will be underpowered by comparison, with a 250 W motor.
The RadExpand 5 folds down in a matter of seconds and can easily fit into a small city apartment for storage, an RV, or even the trunk of a passenger car. It’s also 5 pounds (2.2 kg) lighter than the previous model, which might not seem like much, but, as Rad Power Bikes Chief Product Officer Redwood Stephens puts it, “It’s a lot of little things that add up to a big difference.”
RadExpand 5 is priced affordably at $1,299 for the U.S. and $1,599 for Canada, and pre-orders are underway. Pricing for Europe is yet to be announced.
What would have been the RadMini 5 brings a slew of upgrades and improvements, to the point where Rad Power decided a new name would be in order. Enter the RadExpand 5, dubbed this way because it’s “designed to expand your adventures, your possibilities, and your everyday travels.”
A full review of the previous-gen RadMini 4 is available at the link. The previous folding model was already a pretty neat offering in terms of a viable solution for urban mobility, but the upgraded one brings improved ergonomics, a different frame, and more stability. The RadExpand is even more suitable for city life but can also handle better outside of it.
Upgrades include the step-through frame of the second-generation RadMini, which makes it suitable for riders of all heights. Taller riders are also taken into account, but they have to purchase a higher seatpost. The high-rise handlebars are now adjustable, allowing for better ergonomics and increased comfort during rides.
The RadExpand 5 rides on wider tires than its predecessor: the new four-inch wide ones are well suited to “take you from city commutes to trail riding adventures in no time,” according to the company. A high-quality rear rack is now offered as a standard feature, and given its carrying capacity of 55 pounds (25kg), it’s enough to hold adventure gear or a week’s worth of groceries.
The 7-speed RadExpand 5 comes with the same motor and battery as the predecessor, meaning a 750 W hub motor and a 672 Wh battery pack, good for an estimated range of 25 – 45 miles (40 – 72.5 km), depending on total payload, weather and road conditions, and riding style. The European version, which will become available in April this year, will be underpowered by comparison, with a 250 W motor.
The RadExpand 5 folds down in a matter of seconds and can easily fit into a small city apartment for storage, an RV, or even the trunk of a passenger car. It’s also 5 pounds (2.2 kg) lighter than the previous model, which might not seem like much, but, as Rad Power Bikes Chief Product Officer Redwood Stephens puts it, “It’s a lot of little things that add up to a big difference.”
RadExpand 5 is priced affordably at $1,299 for the U.S. and $1,599 for Canada, and pre-orders are underway. Pricing for Europe is yet to be announced.