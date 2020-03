RadRunner Plus Electric Bike Is Inspired by Vintage Motorcycles but Very Modern

Well, sort of. Late last week, Rad Power Bikes teased a big announcement on social media, leaving the close-knit Rad community to wonder about what that may be. As it turns out, they’ve upgraded their original, basic electric utility bike, the RadRunner, and are now offering it as a limited edition.The RadRunner Plus is a utility bike inspired by vintage motorcycles, that is ideal for the urban environment while retaining its all-terrain abilities – now with extra comfort and more power. Rad Power Bikes founder and CEO Mike Radenbaugh promises “a premium e-bike experience” with it.The original RadRunner had only one speed and no front fork suspension, which made hills a real challenge. The RadRunner Plus keeps the 20-inch by 3.3-inch wide multi-terrain tires and the step-thru frame design, and the 300-pound load capacity and integrated rear deck from the original, but adds several significant upgrades. It now comes with a 7-speed drivetrain and front fork suspension, and a bunch of other upgrades, like included front and rear fenders, full LCD display, and LED halo headlight.Like the original model, the RadRunner Plus comes with an extra, bench-style rear seat with foot pegs and protective wheelskirt, which allow its use as a “scooter.”“The RadRunner Plus blends the accessible utilitarian design of the original RadRunner with an all-new collection of upgrades for riders craving a premium e-bike experience,” Radenbaugh says in a press release. “The result is a head-turning electric utility bike that makes it easier than ever to run errands across town or pick up a friend scooter style.”“Drawing inspiration from vintage motorbikes and luxury cars of the 60s and 70s, the RadRunner Plus features a metallic silver and black paint scheme, espresso-colored seats and handlebar grips, and a bold new decal package,” Rad Power Bikes further says. Because riding in style is also important.The RadRunner Plus is now available for pre-order: deliveries will start in June for the U.S. and Canada, and August for Europe. Pricing ranges between $1,699 for the 750W motor in the U.S. and €1,599 for the 250W motor in Europe. A 500W version will retail in Canada for $2,299 CAD. All models have an estimated 88 km / 54-mile range on a single charge, but top speed depends on the motor.