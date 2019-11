The RadRhino Electric Fat Bike Is the Versatile e-Bike You’ve Always Wanted

The RadRhino electric fat bike has been around since earlier this year, from retailer Rad Power Bikes from Utrecht, Netherlands. This month, they introduced a new option for it: you can now buy it either with a 750W motor or a 250W one, for a discounted price of €1.399. This makes the RadRhino ideal for literally every type of commute, whether it takes you “down snowy roads” or on bike paths.Fitted with 26”x4” puncture-resistant fat tires, the RadRhino comes with a range of 40 to 70+ km, depending on the type of motor you choose. It can ride comfortably at speeds of up to 25 kph, thanks to the 48V 11.6Ah (556 Wh) Panasonic Lithium-Ion battery, which is rated for 800 charge cycles.Comfort seems to have been the focus when designing it: in addition to being sturdy, the RadRhino is approachable thanks to the sloped top tube, stable and reliable. The shorter stem and mid-ride handlebars allow a comfortable upright position, while the oversized pedals are meant for good traction and overall stability.Weighing a little over 30 kg, the RadRhino comes with a total payload capacity of 125 kg. It is available in 2 color options (black and white), and a single-size frame suitable for riders measuring between 157-188 cm. It has half twist throttle, full LCD display, intelligent 5-level pedal assist, 7-speed Shimano Acera drivetrain and 180mm Tektro mechanical disk brakes.The 750W version of the RadRhino falls into the L1e-A electric bike category, which means you will have to register and insure it, or might even need a license to ride it in certain areas, depending on local laws and regulations.