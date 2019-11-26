The RadRhino Electric Fat Bike Is the Versatile e-Bike You’ve Always Wanted

Electric bikes are a dime a dozen these days. Depending on your budget and your exact needs, you can pick and choose from retailers across the world. But the choice can be made simple, if you look at an option like the RadRhino.
The RadRhino electric fat bike has been around since earlier this year, from retailer Rad Power Bikes from Utrecht, Netherlands. This month, they introduced a new option for it: you can now buy it either with a 750W motor or a 250W one, for a discounted price of €1.399. This makes the RadRhino ideal for literally every type of commute, whether it takes you “down snowy roads” or on bike paths.
Fitted with 26”x4” puncture-resistant fat tires, the RadRhino comes with a range of 40 to 70+ km, depending on the type of motor you choose. It can ride comfortably at speeds of up to 25 kph, thanks to the 48V 11.6Ah (556 Wh) Panasonic Lithium-Ion battery, which is rated for 800 charge cycles.
Comfort seems to have been the focus when designing it: in addition to being sturdy, the RadRhino is approachable thanks to the sloped top tube, stable and reliable. The shorter stem and mid-ride handlebars allow a comfortable upright position, while the oversized pedals are meant for good traction and overall stability.
Weighing a little over 30 kg, the RadRhino comes with a total payload capacity of 125 kg. It is available in 2 color options (black and white), and a single-size frame suitable for riders measuring between 157-188 cm. It has half twist throttle, full LCD display, intelligent 5-level pedal assist, 7-speed Shimano Acera drivetrain and 180mm Tektro mechanical disk brakes.
The 750W version of the RadRhino falls into the L1e-A electric bike category, which means you will have to register and insure it, or might even need a license to ride it in certain areas, depending on local laws and regulations.
