Pop-Cycle Is a Folding Bike Unlike Any Other, With a Slide-In Frame

Buying a bike and occasionally using it on the daily commute does not an environmentalist make. If you’re really dedicated to leading a more sustainable life, with a reduced carbon footprint, you will want a bike with extended functionality, sturdy to last years, and the smallest production carbon footprint possible.
One such bike could be the Pop-Cycle, named this way because it “pops out” to full frame with a slide-in/slide-out mechanism that aims to make the folding mechanisms on competitors’ bikes obsolete. Or, at the very least, less innovative-looking.
With the boom in bike production over the past couple of years, including in the production of electric variants, folding bikes have gained momentum. Once considered less reliable variants of a classic two-wheeler, they’re now a hit with commuters in crowded urban areas, where storage, public transport, and apartment buildings are challenges that go hand in hand with everyday use.
If you live in the city and ride to work, the last thing you want is a massive, heavy bike to carry with you on public transport, or up the stairs, or into your home. A folding mechanism makes the bike more compact and easier to carry, if only on considerations of size, if not of weight.
compact when folded down and very lightweight. Looking beyond the bombastic language employed in the crowdfunding campaign meant to bring it into mass production, this bicycle doesn’t actually fold as much as slide in for transport, and then slides out for riding. So comparing it to a folding bike is apples to oranges: they’re both fruit, but not of the same kind. As for weight, a claimed 13 kg is decent for a bicycle that is pedal-powered, not motor assisted.
But that’s not to say that there isn’t some merit to a product of this kind. Designed by Bok-yong Hong of Bokyong Co. and presented at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, in the Startup Zone, earlier this year, it’s meant to be a solid family bike with extra versatility, maximized functionality, and the promise of durability. Because of how it’s made, the Pop-Cycle also boasts a reduced carbon footprint, compared to traditionally-welded bikes. This isn’t just the world’s first bike with a sliding frame, but also a very sustainably-produced two-wheeler.
The biggest “get” with this two-wheeler is that it takes just 4 seconds to slide it into the desired frame. For example, if you need to store it or carry it on public transport, you simply unhook the safety clasp and slide the rear end towards the front. The pedals also fold in, as do the handlebars, so the entire bike becomes smaller.
two wheels even when “folded,” the Pop-Cycle doesn’t pose an issue with carrying, because you can just wheel it. You could carry it if you wanted, still: at 13 kg, you don’t have to have Hulk arms to be able to do it.
As for the bike’s green credentials, they’re related to the fact that die-casting methods are used in the production. Instead of using welding to put the frame together, this startup creates larger diecast parts, which are then bolted together by the customer. The crowdfunding video presentation, which is also available at the bottom of the page, stresses how this will boost the rider’s confidence because it will be the closest thing to a DIY bike. Most importantly though, using die-casting means a shorter production timeline and fewer steps in the process, which results in an overall reduced carbon footprint.
The Pop-Cycle rides on 16-inch wheels, which is to be expected for a bike this small. However, even though there’s no motor to give you that Red Bull-like boost when riding, you won’t be sweating your face off on the Pop-Cycle, either. The bike features a dual speed gear system that makes the wheels spin faster with each single rotation of the pedal, which means you’ll be traveling at speeds comparable to what you’d achieve on a 20-incher.
Further options include a V-brake or disc brakes, a 7-level gearshift, and several color options, including pearly pink, khaki, navy, violet, teal, and the standard black and white.
It probably helps to keep in mind that this kind of money is what you pay for a product that’s supposedly designed to fit all members of the family (not young kids, though) and to last close to a lifetime. For comparison, you could also get a similarly-styled electric bicycle for this kind of money. It wouldn’t be a “world first” in any way, and it will most definitely not attract the kind of attention the Pop-Cycle will get you, but it’ll get you to where you need to be in time. With less effort, too.
