Unique, Eye-Catching Ossby GEO E-Bike Is Plant-Based and Uses a Patented Folding System

Lightweight, foldable, and plant-based, the Ossby GEO e-bike aims to transform mobility in cities, most elegantly and uniquely.
When it started out back in 2011, Spanish bike manufacturer Ossby embarked on a mission to create bikes that can change the world. And so far, it’s done a great job sticking to that plan, with its two-wheelers boasting unique designs and the use of innovative materials. You might already be familiar with the company’s Curve models (Curve Echo and Curve Electric), as their appearance is not one you can easily forget.
Now Ossby is back with another head-turner, one that adds sustainability to the mix. The Ossby GEO is an elegant, folding electric bike with a plant-based frame made from recycled fibers and vegetal resins. According to the manufacturer, these materials are both lighter and stronger than aluminum, not to mention sustainable and environmentally friendly. Ossby boasts of being the first European company to use such materials for an electric bike.
Back to the GEO, the two-wheeler is feather-light, weighing just 24 lb (11 kg), but it can carry up to 242 lb (110 kg) In addition to its lightweight construction, the e-bike is also foldable, with Ossby using a patented system that allows you to fold the wheeler in just one second.
The Ossby GEO features carbon fiber forks, a 14” wheel in the front and a 16” wheel in the rear, hydraulic brakes, integrated LED lights, and a hidden, 7Ah battery that is housed in the composite frame. The battery offers a range of up to 30 miles (50 km) on a charge. Up to two hours are required for the battery to fully recharge with fast charging and up to four in standard charging mode.
A 250W brushless motor assists you up to 15 mph (25 kph), with five pedaling assistance modes being available. As minimalist as it may look, the new Ossby GEO is also a smart vehicle. It comes with a dedicated app that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and connects to the bike via Bluetooth, giving you access to multiple features.
You can now find the Ossby GEO e-bike on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform. A pledge of approximately $1,207 will get you your very own Ossby GEO, with shipping being estimated to begin in June 2023.
