Fully Integrated Electric Recycling and Waste Trucks Will Hit Phoenix Streets in Autumn

As global energy demands emphasize the urge to move towards electrification and renewables, the waste and recycling industry is also following the trend. And it’s a natural step to take, considering recycling and solid waste collection trucks are traveling down our cities’ streets every day, so looking for solutions to reduce carbon emissions and fuel cost is a must.
Republic Services, one of the U.S.’s largest waste disposal companies and a leader in the environmental services industry, has proven its commitment to creating a sustainable world by laying down a clear plan to electrify its fleet. The company expects electric trucks to represent half of the new trash truck purchases by 2028, and this week, it unveiled the very first fully integrated electric recycling and waste collection truck in its fleet.
Operating a fleet of over 17,000 trucks, Republic Services is America’s second-largest provider of residential and commercial recycling and waste solutions after Waste Management Company. However, it offers the most complete range of community-oriented services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, and hazardous waste collection, as well as container rental and field services.
Additionally, thanks to some strategic supplier partnerships, Republic Services is setting an example in the industry with its sincere commitment to electrification. Not to mention, it’s the only environmental services provider in the U.S. whose emissions reduction targets have received the seal of approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
“We are committed to the preservation of a Blue Planet... a cleaner, safer, and healthier world where people thrive – not just for today, but for generations to come. Republic Services is experienced in meeting sustainability requirements and committed to providing environmentally responsible solutions to meet current and future market recycling and solid waste needs,” the company says.
Looking forward, the company plans to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030, and the introduction of the first fully integrated electric recycling and waste collection truck is a step forward toward achieving that goal.
As it turns out, the company plans to have two automated side-load EV waste collection truck prototypes operating on the roads in Phoenix this fall, and more such vehicles will be added to its fleet in 2024 for several other locations, including Santa Ana and Carlsbad, California, as well as Portland, Oregon.
Before sending the new EV truck on its first waste collection missions, Republic Services worked with Oshkosh Corp on the operational, safety, and ergonomic features of the truck. Oshkosh is an industrial company with vast experience in designing and building heavy-duty EVs, specialty trucks, military vehicles, truck bodies, and even aircraft rescue cars.
Republic wanted to make sure the vehicle’s design was suited for the job it has to do. As such, the chassis and body are designed as a single unit to maximize interior space. As for the included safety features, the truck is equipped with automated braking, an enlarged windshield for better visibility, 360-degree cameras, and lane-departure sensors.
“Our engagement with Oshkosh on the truck of the future will accelerate the transition of our fleet while providing advanced safety features and technology,” said President and CEO of Republic, Jon Vander Ark. “We’ll continue to invest in innovations that will help reduce emissions, benefit the environment, and help our customers meet their own sustainability goals.”
As the company explains, the recycling collection business is well-suited for adopting electric vehicles, as the waste trucks operate consistent routes during the day and can conveniently recharge overnight. Now, the next obvious step would be remote control and semi-autonomous operation in this industry, but there still is a long way to go before that happens.
