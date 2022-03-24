Einride and Maersk Close a Five-Year Deal, 300 Electric Trucks Will Start Hauling Cargo

Trucking has the potential to really contribute to the fight against rising global temperatures. Einride and Maersk take a big leap together. The companies agreed on a deal that will introduce 300 electric trucks capable of heavy-duty road freighting in the U.S. Here’s what it means, how it will work, and when it will happen.
Truck makers are trying their absolute best to provide vehicles capable of going long distances with enough loads attached. While this feels like a silent effort, things continue to change daily in this industry. Unfortunately for legacy players, companies that require these semis also want something new: the tech that guarantees their operability. Nobody wants to leave drivers doing their own paperwork anymore. Furthermore, electric trucks require lots of planning to keep the fleet moving.
Truckers in the U.S. (and EU!) need to change how they view the growth of their capabilities. Switching to alternative powertrains is extremely important. Reaching the goal of climate neutrality can’t be done without the help of the freighting sector.
That’s why the deal between Einride and Maersk is so important. This is not just a five-year contract, but a sign that the tides are turning. It sends a signal across the whole transport industry that everybody should act for the final goal of keeping our planet from becoming a hot, unsustainable place for humans to live and thrive on. While we might not see the full blow of climate change, future generations will blame us if we don’t act fast.
Maersk will start using Einride’s connected electric trucks that are made by the Chinese manufacturer BYD. The deliveries will begin early next year with the first 200 units delivered until the end of 2023. It will then continue with the last 100 which will be sent over the span of two years until 2025. Besides the vehicles, Einride also offers a suite of systems and charging solutions that make managing the whole fleet easier. Maersk will be able to know which truck is available where and when.
The next goal for the now second world’s largest shipping line is to make sure all the charging for the trucks will be done using only renewable energy.
The BYD trucks that’ll form the fleet of 300 electric haulers will be assembled in California, says Businesswire. Both parties want to make sure U.S. regulations are respected.
Now Einride and Maersk are looking forward to extending their partnership in other locations. If this partnership will show the advatanges of electric and prove that's cheaper to just ditch diesel or hybrids, then expect the autonomous wave to come in faster than experts anticipated. It's just the next natural step.
Maersk’s business in the U.S. comprises warehousing, distribution, and transportation and is known under the “Performance Team” branding.
BYD started as battery producer in 1995 and now makes trucks, solar panels, passenger cars, and assembles phones. This deal marks a first for BYD too, since it is the largest order of all-electric trucks it ever received outside of Asia.
Truckers in the U.S. (and EU!) need to change how they view the growth of their capabilities. Switching to alternative powertrains is extremely important. Reaching the goal of climate neutrality can’t be done without the help of the freighting sector.
That’s why the deal between Einride and Maersk is so important. This is not just a five-year contract, but a sign that the tides are turning. It sends a signal across the whole transport industry that everybody should act for the final goal of keeping our planet from becoming a hot, unsustainable place for humans to live and thrive on. While we might not see the full blow of climate change, future generations will blame us if we don’t act fast.
Maersk will start using Einride’s connected electric trucks that are made by the Chinese manufacturer BYD. The deliveries will begin early next year with the first 200 units delivered until the end of 2023. It will then continue with the last 100 which will be sent over the span of two years until 2025. Besides the vehicles, Einride also offers a suite of systems and charging solutions that make managing the whole fleet easier. Maersk will be able to know which truck is available where and when.
The next goal for the now second world’s largest shipping line is to make sure all the charging for the trucks will be done using only renewable energy.
The BYD trucks that’ll form the fleet of 300 electric haulers will be assembled in California, says Businesswire. Both parties want to make sure U.S. regulations are respected.
Now Einride and Maersk are looking forward to extending their partnership in other locations. If this partnership will show the advatanges of electric and prove that's cheaper to just ditch diesel or hybrids, then expect the autonomous wave to come in faster than experts anticipated. It's just the next natural step.
Maersk’s business in the U.S. comprises warehousing, distribution, and transportation and is known under the “Performance Team” branding.
BYD started as battery producer in 1995 and now makes trucks, solar panels, passenger cars, and assembles phones. This deal marks a first for BYD too, since it is the largest order of all-electric trucks it ever received outside of Asia.