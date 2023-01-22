Vector, the Longest Electric Pumping Duration EV Firetruck Will Keep Daytona Speedway Safe

NASCAR’s spectacular accidents are sort of a trademark for its racing series. And make no mistake, those flames need firefighters. Everybody wants a big show nowadays but racing also needs to be as safe as possible. And 2023 is the year of an all-electric firefighting fleet at Daytona International Speedway.
For a Formula 1 fan, NASCAR is all about boring speed and more boring left turns. And more left turns. But the truth is passing by your rival in a high-speed curve is very tricky and you really have to be a skilled pilot to successfully do that.
Otherwise, an accident is most likely to happen. At such high speeds, the dynamics of accidents usually mean explosions and flames. Which are really show-stoppers for the public and fans of viral videos on the internet. But it’s dangerous for many of the pilots and teams, and even for the public, if things get out of control.
That’s why a fleet of firefighting trucks is mandatory for every track out there. And everybody knows that the NASCAR track star is Daytona International Speedway, home of The Great American Race – the Daytona 500. The 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe.
Thus, those firetrucks are constantly on guard, and, when accidents occur, these firetrucks are the main attractions on the race track. Well now, this is something to keep in mind when you attend any of the racing events for 2023.
Starting this year, Daytona International Speedway partnered with REV Fire Group to provide a fleet of four REV Fire pumpers. Built by E-One - part of the REV Fire Group Inc. - the Vector is described as the first North American-style fully electric fire truck that’s engineered so firefighters can drive and pump on electric power only.
kWh total storage batteries. The low center of gravity of battery placement provides better handling, and less sway while cornering – this is especially handy in those left turns, isn’t it? The battery pack is further from cab occupants in a crash, so it’s safer.
The fully electric drive and pump operation performs 100 percent of fire ground duties on electric power only. The Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) keeps the EV batteries at optimal temperature.
The electrical system is based on 800-volt DC architecture and runs normal 12-volt accessories, with the option of 120-volt line voltage. It has up to 1250 GPM (4739 LPM) pump capacity with NFPA/ULC all-electric certification, or 1500 GPM (5680 LPM) or higher certification with the diesel range extender operation. The water/foam tank is a maximum of 780 gallons (2,950 liters).
Vector and the other REV Fire apparatus will be used at the Daytona 500, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and the Coke Zero Sugar 400. As a matter of fact, this is a perfect opportunity for the public to understand the advantages of electric firetrucks - zero emissions, zero greenhouse gas, reduced noise pollution, and quieter on scene. Hopefully, it will contribute to more awareness for departments all over the U.S. to convert firetrucks into electric ones.
Oh, and one other thing: on Jan. 28-29 the new hybrid-powered race cars Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class is set to debut in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. It means the new Vector all-electric firetruck is signaling that NASCAR is going electric to some degree, after all.
