Championship-Winning 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS Was Restored to Its True NASCAR Potential

Some people believe there's no talent involved in NASCAR racing – they say most people could manage to turn left for hundreds of laps continuously. However, they couldn't be more wrong. There's a lot of skill involved, as well as complex strategies for each of the teams. About 80% to 90% of the races are organized on oval-based tracks. For instance, in the 2022 season, only six out of the total 36 races took place on oval tracks.
Of course, besides talent and team support, drivers need the right vehicle to achieve ground-breaking performances. One of the vehicles that secured its spot in motorsport history is Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS. Before I go into more detail about the machine, let me tell you about Jimmie Johnson, in case that name doesn't ring a bell.
Johnson is among the top NASCAR drivers of all time – he is one of only three drivers to achieve seven championships in the top-level NASCAR Cup series; the other two are Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty. But that's not all; here's the impressive part: five championships were won consecutively between the 2006 and 2010 Cup seasons.
That marked the start of his remarkable winning streak. The following season, Johnson managed to earn the Cup title a second time by winning ten races. A critical part of his success was this Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR, chassis number 48-461. The vehicle featured NASCAR's then-new "Car of Tomorrow" chassis.
In the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt crashed his Gen 4 into a retaining wall after making contact with other cars and was instantly killed due to a skull fracture. This tragedy led to new safety rules for the Gen 4 cars, but the Gen 5 "Car of Tomorrow" chassis represented a significant step toward increased safety.
protection for the drivers. Every element in the build had its purpose, as the makers optimized the smallest of details to improve safety and performance.
Goody's Cool Orange 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 1, 2007 was the second NASCAR race in which the Car of Tomorrow participated. Johnson snatched a victory, beating his Hendrick teammate, Jeff Gordon. Johnson would again drive the same 48-461 chassis at the Checker Auto Parts 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 11, securing another victory that brought him closer to the championship title. The results were settled the following weekend at Homestead-Miami.
Johnson piloted the 28-462 a total of seven times from 2007 to 2009, winning an additional two Cup championships. It played a critical role in helping Jimmie Johnson achieve his potential.
appearance, but Hendrick Motorsports' race shop team members also equipped the car with authentic Hendrick Motorsports raced parts, restoring it to its proper spec. A certificate of authenticity attests to these modifications from the outfit.
The expertly-restored 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS is now looking for a new owner – the vehicle will be offered without reserve in Arizona, United States, on January 26, 2023. The listing provides a recommended price of $150,000 – $200,000 (€140,000 - €190,000) for this unique piece of history. It's safe to say that a NASCAR enthusiast will probably get his hands on the fully functional racing machine. Whether they will put it up for show display or fully take advantage of its condition by driving it, this machine will be forever connected to one of NASCAR's extraordinary talents.
