Championship-Winning 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS Was Restored to Its True NASCAR Potential

NASCAR is the largest and most popular racing organization in the U.S., where it originated. In case you didn't know, it stands for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. Tens of thousands of people gather to see 17 teams compete on the oval circuits. Today, I'd like to talk about a championship-winning vehicle that helped Jimmie Johnson achieve his five-season Nascar Cup championship: a Gen 5 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR.