Subtly Blacked-Out Mercedes-Benz S 580 Rides on Contrasting RDBs Because It Needs Them

Everyone knows America is the land of freedom and infinite possibilities, and that certainly includes the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who have another YouTube vlog episode out, but we are just not going to talk about the man on the rooftop.
It is anyone’s choice to enjoy sunny days as they please, and as long as they do not hurt anyone around them or themselves, it might be allowed. OK, let us be frank – please do not try this specific sunbathing technique at home, as it is incredibly perilous! Anyway, now that we have that cleared, we can all move along to check out the latest shop shenanigans, including a nice Satin Black, murdered-out Tesla.
Oh, wait, that is not why we are all here about. Instead, from the 4:03 mark, the hero of the vlog episode comes out for the traditional presentation – a subtle yet outlandish seventh-gen W223 Mercedes-Benz S 580 limousine. It is all dressed in black – and by that, we mean everything, including the badges – save for the new aftermarket wheels. The latter is a set of 22-inch forged one-piece RDB Signature wheels that were finished in contrasting Brushed Silver attire.
As our host – celebrity car customizer and overall RDB guru Vik Tchalikian – explains, the reason these big aftermarket wheels are one-piece forged is simple: the big and luxurious S-Class tends to bend wheels (sometimes even OEM ones) because the heavy front is set up for absolute comfort towards passengers and driver, and as such it has no ‘respect’ for cheaper rims, especially cast three-piece options. Hey, that is a sane piece of advice and something one might want to remember – as these insights are never going to be acknowledged by the OEMs, by the way.
The S 580, meanwhile, oozes the perfectly serene Mercedes-Benz atmosphere that people have become accustomed to when dealing with this luxury German brand. And some might even miss out on the fact that it’s a thoroughly customized example. Anyway, that is just another example of how the best rides do not need to stand out in the posh crowds for the wrong reasons. And if you want more ideas on how to achieve that with feisty sports cars, as well, we also have the Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels dropping by with a black ride on silver wheels of their own.
Theirs is a McLaren 720S, which is a little punchier yet smaller than a mild hybrid S 580 – which still packs a nice punch from the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 and EQ Boost, to the tune of 496 plus 20 hp. As such, the British supercar comes to the aftermarket party with its own 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 but it creates 710 hp without any electrical assistance to make sure the thrills are even higher. And, on this occasion, elegance is also an option with help from the contrasting ANRKY wheels and yellow brake calipers. So, which one is your choice for the perfectly customized dream ride?
