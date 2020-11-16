Stilride, the Origami Steel e-Scooter With a Very Noble Purpose

When it comes to two-wheelers of the all-electric variant, those that stand out today are either the ones that can deliver outstanding performance / range, or those that turn heads with an unusual or out of the ordinary design. As far as we know, Stilride falls in the latter category, but that’s not to say that it’s all about looks and superficiality.
Stilride is a gorgeous e-scooter prototype with a very noble (and sky-high) goal: to become “the world’s most attractive and sustainable electric scooter,” while reducing production waste and cutting labor costs, to ultimately deliver stylish mobility to customers. That’s quite the mission.
Stilride is a Swedish startup headed by Tue Beijer, designer and co-founder, and Jonas Lindberg Nyvang, managing director and co-founder, two childhood friends who decided they were up for the task mentioned above. Their first product is also called Stilride, a Sports Utility Scooter (SUS) that is made using the light fold technique of manufacturing. It is, in short, an origami steel scooter.
Once the idea of creating a unique e-scooter settled, Beijer continued to work toward building the most sustainable version of it he could. Stilride effectively came about in December 2019, with the first sketch of what would become the origami steel prototype. By April 2020, Beijer had the first paper model, and by June 2020, the current frame was completed.
“The goal is to challenge the traditional view of manufacturing through using robotic origami (LIGHT.FOLD) to fold structures from a flat sheet of metal true to the material’s characteristics and geometric nature,” Stilride says. “A safe, desirable and sustainable production and transportation platform that all future forms of innovation will be measured by.”
“Around this new concept of personal mobility we aim to develop a new digitalized value chain around advanced steel sheet manufacturing, where even small workshops, with relatively simple equipment, can fold; tailor-made products with attractive design by means of robotic bending and laser technology,” Stilride adds.
Stilride offers few other details on the origami e-scooter, save to note that it’s powered by a rear hub Bosch motor with a Bosch powertrain, has shock absorbers from Ohlins Racing, and wheel hub caps made from recycled steel. By the looks of things, the prototype is coming along nicely, but since there’s no estimate on when it might actually be hitting the market, if you like what you see, there’s nothing left to do right now but wait.
