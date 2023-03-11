5 Solid E-Scooters To Grab for Under $700 or Less To Help You Save Some Gas

Today, we'll explore a growing market that has me driving around town looking out for deer in headlights. I'm talking about e-scooters and the people who ride them. So, we're going to run through 5 machines that you can pick up for $700 or less to help you save some gas.
Without further ado, let's explore the sort of machines you can currently get your hands on. Mind you, some of these names have been in this business since before you and I even knew e-scooters existed.
Most of us have heard the name Segway and considering this crew has been around since 1999, it makes them a ruler over all this electric mobility stuff. That leads us to their F30 e-scooter, which cruises in for no more than $650 (€610 at current exchange rates) on Segway's website.
Starting with power, pulling you and this trinket along will be a 300-watt motor mounted to the front wheel. This means a top speed of up to 15.5 mph (25 kph) and the spunk to climb 15% inclines while carrying a maximum of 220 lbs (100 kg).
While no suspension system is integrated into the steel frame, a pneumatic front tire softens up some of the cracks you encounter while riding. There's an IPX5 rating, too, so you stand a chance of making it to dry land in case of some rain. An electronic and disc brake are on the F30, helping you control your rides. Oh, and there's an app for that, so you can connect your smart device and watch diagnostics as you ride.
Next up on our budget-friendly list is none other than the KQi2 from NIU. Yup, yet another Chinese powerhouse that aims to replace our internal combustion machines. This thing is selling for $600 (€560), so burning less fuel is a genuine possibility. NIU entered this market in 2015 and was pitting itself against giants like Segway and a few others. In short, they had to be big!
Well, the KQi2 showcases some pretty great stats, including a range of up to 25 mi (40 km), a top speed of 17.4 mph (28 kph), and the ability to dominate hills on the same level as the F30, 15%. All that's made possible by a 300-watt motor fueled by a 365-watt-hour battery pack.
futuristic styling. Honestly, I'd feel like Judge Dredd riding this around town. Here too, no suspension is integrated into the 40.6 lb (18.4 kg) scooter, but the presence of two pneumatic tires promises to soften up your travels.
Two brakes, one electronic and one disk help you stop safely, but regenerative braking is also in place. All that's tied off with an LED dashboard, integrated lighting, a folding design, and yes, there's an app for this one, too: you can lock your ride, check diagnostics, and even set cruise control speed.
Number 3 on our list is the G4 from GoTrax, an e-mobility crew that's been active since 2017 and aimed at "fun, eco-friendliness, and affordability."
Kicking things off with a G4, this piece is priced at $650 (€610), and frankly, I'd go for this EV, and here's why: we're looking at a range of 25 mi (40 km), a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph), faster than the previous two models, and an overall weight of 37 lbs (16.8 kg) with a folding frame. But there's no suspension. Just good ol' pneumatic tires.
The next one I've been testing for the past year, it's the Okai ES 20, AKA the Neon. If you remember the material we posted on this scooter a while ago, you know what to expect. If you don't, there's quite a bit I've discovered about the ES 20, and one of those things is that it's still going strong.
The 300-watt motor mounted into the front wheel is still pulling me uphill like it did on day one, and that integrated rear suspension works wonders if you ever encounter things like cobblestones in your path. With that motor, the ES 20 can reach a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph) and will carry you around town for up to 25 mi (40 km). The latter is made possible by a 9.8 Amp-hour battery.
major supplier of those scooters you can rent for riding around town. And yes, they are Chinese too.
As for a few other things the Neon has in store: a front pneumatic tire, an Integrated dashboard with an array of options, an app, and something called "swag lights," which is basically LED lighting integrated into the steering column and footboard.
Speaking of which, that footboard is a comfortable one, and because it's longer than the average e-scooter, you'll feel solid while riding. All that sounds pretty sweet for a scooter that cost $600 (€560) when I first picked it up. It's now selling for $700 (€660), depending on where you are in the world.
Last but not least, a company that goes way back to a time before all this EV stuff. Just a hint, they're Italian.
The year is 1926, and the world first hears the name Ducati. Yes, Ducati does have its fingers in this pie too. After all, they couldn't just sit back and let China have all the fun.
Today, this famed group offers a few electric scooters, of which the Pro 2 Evo is a $650 (€610) option from this historical manufacturer. Sure, they're working together with MT Distribution Group, but the name Ducati is sure to smack onlookers in the face.
Now, this brand means something, so expect to see things done a tad differently. Overall, we're presented with a magnesium alloy frame with folding abilities too. A 350-watt motor mounted on the front wheel brings a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph) and up to 25 mi (40 km) of range coupled with the battery pack.
smoothest ride yet.
Tying things off are two braking systems, much like the other guys, integrated lights, a flashy LED display, but best of all, those little knick-knacks that boast the Ducati look. I'm talking about those fenders, side stands, display, and running gear at the back. Wait a minute, it is a Ducati, so all that really makes sense. Well played, Ducati, well played.
At the end of the day, it helps to consider and use e-scooters as an alternative to your car, even if only for just a few miles each day. While it may not seem like much, if you spend ten miles per day on EVs like these, you'll be burning that much less fuel, which means more cash in your pocket. If we do the math, you'll find that in no less than a year's time, one of these e-scooters will have paid for itself in saved fuel.
Ninebot F30
NIU KQi2 Pro
GoTrax G4
Okai ES20 AKA Neon
Ducati Pro 2 Evo
Conclusion
