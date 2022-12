EV

In the latter case, you canwalk for 6.2 miles (10 km) or about an hour at a top speed of 6.2 mph (10 kph). Airwheel swears that hopping on top of your carry-on and letting yourself be wheeled around is five times faster than walking, so consequently more convenient , less stressful and more fun. As long as you don’t mind people gawking at you, you should be having the time of your life – and turn that walk to the terminal into your playground.The carry-on is suitable for “most people’s body types, [so] everyone can ride in a more comfortable and graceful position.” Elegance is goal when you ride around the airport on top of your suitcase.In motion by motor , you use the same handlebar to operate the small, with your feet resting on footpegs. You get a brake and accelerator button, and you can even roll in reverse by pressing both at the same time. The carry-on rides on 4-inch wheels that are shock absorbent and abrasion resistant, but you should still stick to indoor surfaces where you won’t get to test for yourself just how shock absorbent they are.The luggage weighs 16.5 pounds (7.5 kg) in total, including the battery, but can hold up to 286 pounds (130 kg) of maximum payload. A full charge is attained in two hours, and you have the option to swap the battery for an extended range , or conversely, to use it as a power bank for your other devices thanks to two USB ports.As for why this thingy is smart, that’s because it comes with app connectivity . Airwheel offers anti-loss tracking on its Airwheel app, as well as the possibility to customize interior LED lighting to colors or different lighting modes. In non-smart mode, you get a 28-liter (1 cubic-foot) capacity suitcase.This is where the luggage’s personalization feature supposedly comes in: according to the company, if you buy it with a clear case, you get to DIY customize it, by which you’re to understand you can add whatever stickers you want to it. You can also do that by choosing the color of the lights inside – you know, just in case rolling around on your suitcase didn’t attract enough attention to your person already.The Airwheel Smart Luggage starts at $459 for backers, with an estimated MRSP of $799 when and if it reaches production stage. Shipping for supporters is scheduled for February 2023, with Airwheel promising a choice of color schemes added for those who might not be exactly comfortable at the thought of riding on a suitcase that’s fully see-through.