NIU Launches the BQi-C3 Pro E-Bike, an Affordable Two-Wheeler With Premium Features

In the works for more than a year, NIU’s BQi-C3 Pro electric bike is finally here. The two-wheeler boasts high-quality components, twin batteries for doubling your range, and a decent price.
NIU’s new wheeler is a Class 3 e-bike designed for urban commutes. With a step-through frame design and available in several colors, the bike with not the most inspired name is an affordable micromobility vehicle built to last. It is recommended for riders with heights between 5’3” and 6’1” (1.6 m to 1.85 m), has a net weight of 70.5 lb (32 kg), and a maximum payload capacity of 287 lb (130 kg).
The BQi-C3 Pro single-speed is equipped with 27.5” x 2.4” puncture-resistant tires, mechanic disc brakes, and is shipped with included fenders, a heavy-duty aluminum kickstand, and a rear rack with a carrying capacity of 66 lb (30 kg).
But one of the biggest selling points of the NIU wheeler is the Carbon Gates Belt Drive replacing the traditional chain. The manufacturer boasts of it being 33 times more durable, lasting for over 10,000 miles (16,000+ km) compared to standard chains that only offer an average of 280 miles (450 km).
A 500W waterproof hub motor with a maximum power output of 750W gives you a boost and helps you reach up to 28 mph (45 kph) in the Pedal-Assist mode. There are three riding modes in total, with the other two being Pedal and Throttle.
The BQi-C3 Pro is powered by dual 920Wh batteries that offer up to 62 miles (100 km) of range per charge. They are easily swappable too, which means you can buy extra batteries to increase that range even more.
NIU’s new electric commuter is now available to order on the official website and it starts at $2,000. Here’s a closer look at the wheeler below.
