Porsche and Xbox Made 75 Limited Edition Series X Consoles, and No One Can Buy One

"Summer Game Fest" is one of the biggest video game showcases of the year. It's a sister event to Geoff Keighley's "The Game Awards," literally the year's biggest gaming event. Some of the top publishers and developers from the industry attend and show off their latest and greatest during these events. Last night we saw some great titles but sprinkled in between, there was another announcement. Not for a game, but for a limited edition Xbox console.
To be entirely fair, it was a new console skin, not a new console altogether, but who's keeping track nowadays with gaming devices coming through the nether realm like the floodgates were wide and open.
Sometimes it might seem complicated to keep up with your garden-variety portable consoles like Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, AyaNeo, Logitech G Cloud, and so on. However, this one should be pretty easy to remember.
Xbox Series X was featured in a trailer during the SGF live-stream with a bunch of new colors on its sides. This is a rare opportunity for fans to see the Series X borrow from the Series S aesthetics. Microsoft struck a deal with Porsche for the latter's 75th anniversary.
In the short presentation video, we barely see glimpses of one skin, but right at the end, for about 2-3 seconds, six versions appear, so aside from the main one, the others still remain to be fully revealed. And yes, the controller matches the console's custom design, inspired by Porsche's history.
Now, there is a big "IF" to the whole thing. They won't be available to buy, but you could win won via a competition. You can only enter the sweepstakes from the United States, UK, or Germany. You can choose one of these three options in the upper right corner of the webpage. (Don't try the one on the lower left side.)
In total, 75 limited edition Xbox Series X consoles are being given out, and if you're lucky enough to win one, make sure to play Forza Motorsport when it eventually comes out. It's almost a given that Porsche will have some of their best and fastest in Motorsport, with Ray Tracing dialed up to 11.
Forza Motorsport and Starfield will be featured during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 10 AM PDT, 1 AM EDT, or 7 PM CEST. Remember to watch it on YouTube for a crystal-clear 4K stream. On other platforms like Twitch, it will be capped at 1080p.
Porsche has been quite the pop culture globetrotter this year. The company's latest appearance was in the movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts as Mirage, a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8, which of course, was a "good guy," an Autobot.
The company went so far as to have the letter "O" from Transformers replaced with the Porsche logo in some trailers just because they can.
Sometimes it might seem complicated to keep up with your garden-variety portable consoles like Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, AyaNeo, Logitech G Cloud, and so on. However, this one should be pretty easy to remember.
Xbox Series X was featured in a trailer during the SGF live-stream with a bunch of new colors on its sides. This is a rare opportunity for fans to see the Series X borrow from the Series S aesthetics. Microsoft struck a deal with Porsche for the latter's 75th anniversary.
In the short presentation video, we barely see glimpses of one skin, but right at the end, for about 2-3 seconds, six versions appear, so aside from the main one, the others still remain to be fully revealed. And yes, the controller matches the console's custom design, inspired by Porsche's history.
Now, there is a big "IF" to the whole thing. They won't be available to buy, but you could win won via a competition. You can only enter the sweepstakes from the United States, UK, or Germany. You can choose one of these three options in the upper right corner of the webpage. (Don't try the one on the lower left side.)
In total, 75 limited edition Xbox Series X consoles are being given out, and if you're lucky enough to win one, make sure to play Forza Motorsport when it eventually comes out. It's almost a given that Porsche will have some of their best and fastest in Motorsport, with Ray Tracing dialed up to 11.
Forza Motorsport and Starfield will be featured during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 10 AM PDT, 1 AM EDT, or 7 PM CEST. Remember to watch it on YouTube for a crystal-clear 4K stream. On other platforms like Twitch, it will be capped at 1080p.
Porsche has been quite the pop culture globetrotter this year. The company's latest appearance was in the movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts as Mirage, a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8, which of course, was a "good guy," an Autobot.
The company went so far as to have the letter "O" from Transformers replaced with the Porsche logo in some trailers just because they can.