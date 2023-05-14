More Than 30 Million People Supposedly Played Forza Horizon 5

The Forza Horizon franchise has been the staple of open-world racing games for years. Some argue this happened in 2012 with the first Forza on the Xbox 360, while others might have more arguments for the second iteration from 2014. Whatever the case, no one can dispute that Forza Horizon 5 is a game like no other. At least for now, because Ubisoft is brewing The Crew Motorfest, which looks like a Horizon competitor from bumper to bumper. That said, Motorfest has its work cut out because Forza Horizon has just crossed the 30 million player mark.

14 photos Photo: PLAYGROUND GAMES