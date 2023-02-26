autoevolution

Forza Horizon 5 Gets Muddy in the Latest Rally Adventure Expansion

The fine folks over at Playground Games revealed the next adventure for Forza Horizon 5 players will start at the end of next month. The second major expansion for the critically-acclaimed racing game, Forza Horizon 5, is coming on March 29 to bring a slew of new events and, of course, a bunch of new cars.
Photo: Playground Games
Rally Adventure is a fitting name for an expansion that sends players to explore a brand-new rugged location that features diverse biomes. Not to mention that Sierra Nueva, the new region where the upcoming expansion takes place, is home to the dustiest and dirtiest races that the game hosted at the Horizon Festival.

It’s safe to say that things will go really muddy once you finish picking your team and have your paperwork signed. There will be no less than eight races to compete in before you even try taking on the leader in an Ambassador Race. If you manage to take the lead across all three teams, you’ll unlock a special Goliath route.

But that’s just the cherry on the cake. Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventures features the largest number of racing events of any Horizon expansion, Playground Games says. More importantly, there’s as varied as it gets and spread across dirt, asphalt and challenging night races (timed point-to-point Horizon Rally stages and traditional multi-car Horizon Races).

2022 Ford F\-150 Lightning Platinum
Photo: Playground Games
Among the many quality-of-life improvements to be added by the expansion, a selection of new HUD elements that can be toggled on/off will provide players with important information, including a mini leaderboard showing their position relative to other drivers they’re competing against, a notification pop-up that appears at each timed split-gate to show whether the player has improved or not, maintained or lost positions, as well as new icons that represent the pace notes called by the co-driver.

Also, veteran Forza Horizon players who want a more authentic and challenging Rally experience will be able to completely disable the Driving Line when competing in Horizon Rally events.

As far as the new location goes, Sierra Nueva is full of unpredictable turns with steep inclines and asphalt jumps. But the new region distinguishes itself through its rugged deformable sand roads interlinked with pre-deformed tire tracks.

On top of that, as already mentioned, expect to be able to explore a couple of different biomes including a huge Abandoned Quarry, the town of Pueblo Artza, the Sand Dunes, the Desert Gorge, the Green Hills, and a smashable Palm Forest. I think their names are self-explanatory regarding what you’ll find exploring these new biomes.

2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 'Trophy Jeep'
Photo: Playground Games
Moving on to the juicy part – the vehicles, Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventures adds no less than 10 new cars to the game. More importantly, these cars are specialized for the extreme off-road nature of the new location, Sierra Nueva. Here is the full list of new cars that will be available in the game once the Rally Adventure expansion drops next month:

  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum
  • 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 'Scumbug'
  • 2001 Ford #4 Ford Focus RS
  • 2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck
  • 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition
  • 2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1
  • 2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck
  • 2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 'Trophy Jeep'
  • 2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck
  • 2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy

Fans who want to be sure they will be able to play Rally Adventure as soon as it launches next month should know that the expansion is included in the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle, the Premium Edition and Expansions Bundle. However, if you don’t own none of these bundles, you’ll be able to purchase Rally Adventure separately for just $19.99.

Another option would be to simply upgrade to the Premium Add-ons Bundle and get immediate access to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, VIP, Car Pass and Welcome Pack, and you’ll also be ready for Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure on release day.

1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 'Scumbug'
Photo: Playground Games
In slightly different news, Playground Games confirmed that the next Forza Horizon 5 series is called Horizon Wilds Takeover. This is scheduled to start on March 2 and is meant to prepare players for the Rally Adventure expansion, so expect most of the events to focus on off-road and stunt driving.

No information about the cars that will be available as rewards in the next Forza Horizon 5 series, but you still have time to score a couple of new vehicles in the current series that celebrates the Japanese Automotive, including 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo, 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B-STI Version, 1965 Toyota Sports 800, and 2018 Nissan Sentra Nismo.

The current season will end exactly on March 2 when the Horizon Wilds Takeover series is set to debut, so there will be no rest for Forza Horizon 5 players for the next several weeks or so.
