5 Memorable Video Game Appearances for Ken Block and His Hoonigan Cars

Over a week has gone by since Ken Block's tragic snowmobile accident. And everyone is still talking about his achievements and contribution to the world of motorsports. Chances are that we'll be seeing more and more videos and stories paying homage to him this year, and that's heartwarming to think about. It will be interesting to see if any video game franchises will be playing a part in this too. Until then, we thought we'd look back at some of the titles that have featured Ken and his cars in the past.