5 Memorable Video Game Appearances for Ken Block and His Hoonigan Cars

We've already seen people in the Assetto Corsa community working on developing several Ken Block/Hoonigan-related mods following his death. So expect a few interesting cars and perhaps even maps coming out soon. We've seen people organizing car meets in GTA Online in memory of Ken, with dozens of Gymkhana-inspired vehicles showing up for the whole thing.
There are also modders for other games coming out with liveries and cars that used to be part of his garage. But today we'll be focusing on games and franchises that have featured Ken Block and his machines from the get-go. And there are quite a few of them out there.
5. CSR2
Given its target audience and playing medium, CSR provides a rather simplistic approach to the world of motorsports. The second installment of the game was launched in June 2016. Fast forward to November of 2021, CSR Racing 2 announced a partnership with Ken Block which was meant to draw in an even larger fanbase to the game. That led to the creation of the "Art of Roar" series of four episodes, starring Ken and the Hoonicorn.
Since that moment, both the Audi S1 Hoonitron and the Porsche Hoonipigasus have been featured in the game. If you're not all that serious about cars and racing, CSR2 might provide a few hours of fun. But if you want a more in-depth experience of what it feels like to be a Hoonigan, you might want to look at some of the following games instead.
4. FIA WRC 2010/2011
Even though he had taken part in less than 30 rounds of the World Rally Championship within eight years, it's still remarkable that he made it that far given how late in life he started in motorsports. 2010 and 2011 were his most challenging seasons in the WRC, with seven races in the first one and eight in the second.
So it's no wonder that Italian developer Milestone opted to feature Ken Block in their 2010 and 2011 video games titled WRC FIA World Rally Championship and WRC 2: FIA World Rally Championship. Now, Milestone is mostly known for making entertaining motorcycle racing titles, so it's not entirely surprising that their WRC venture received mixed reviews at the time. It's also worth noting that it had some strong competition going on, but we'll get to that in a minute.
3. Need for Speed (2015)
Named simply Need for Speed, it was first available on Playstation 4 and Xbox One and then on PC several months later. The studio's idea was to bring in a few tuning and motorsports icons to make the game more attractive to players, and that sort of did the trick. Some of the cutscenes feel a bit off, to say the least, but you can always ignore those and just focus on the gameplay.
Seeing as the game came out in 2015, you'll have to settle for version one of the Hoonicorn, which "only" had less than 900 hp. So once you complete a given set of missions, you're free to take this bad boy out for a drift session around Ventura Bay. As you would expect, quite a few gamers have been going back to the game to honor Ken's memory, and we've found a particularly interesting montage of the Hoonicorn going sideways down the mountain.
2. Forza Horizon/Motorsport
Forza Motorsport 7.
The newest ones mentioned here will provide the most visually enthralling experience for sure, and you can even try to replicate Ken's Climbkhana if that's what you fancy doing. Still, we came across an older video of him playing Forza Horizon 4, and we've suddenly got an urge to go back to 2018 and have fun with it for the first time all over again.
Seeing him mess around with the Hoonitruck on Fortune Island is heartwarming, to say the least, and just goes to show how much of a down-to-earth guy he was. Naturally, if you're suffering from a Hoonicorn overload, you'll also find several other Hoonigan vehicles in these games, including the Subarus and Fords he used to push to their limits when he was still around.
1. DiRT Series
The world had already seen three Gymkhana viral videos by the time Codemasters published DiRT 3, so introducing this new game mode was bound to be an instant hit. We remember spending dozens of hours trying to get those Platinum trophies while using the Advanced difficulty settings. And it's nice to be able to bounce back and forth from doing Gymkhana events to going onto the rally stages using Ken's hero cars at the time.
While the Battersea compound was not quite an open-world map, it was still decent enough to provide some more hours of consequence-free entertainment. Even though this game is over a decade old now, it's still quite fun to play, especially given its Hoonigan tie-ins.
And given how hard these past few years have been on us all, it also serves as an emotional throwback to a slightly less troublesome period in our lives. Now if you'll excuse us, we're going back in for another Gymkhana challenge in the GYM3 Ford Fiesta. This one's for you, Ken!
