New Autobot in Upcoming Transformers Movie Takes the Shape of a Rare 911 Carrera RS 3.8

Paramount Pictures just revealed the official final trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The company describes iy as the "best Transformers movie yet." One of the movie's main characters, the Autobot "Mirage," is a historic 911 Carrera RS 3.8 (964) in its car form.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes place in 1994 and introduces a new faction of Transformers, the Maximals – they will join the Autobots as allies in the existing battle for Earth. If you're familiar with the TV series, you might know that the Maximals are descendants of the Autobots. Instead of transforming into vehicles, this faction of Transformers takes the form of giant robotic animals.
For instance, you'll notice "Optimus Primal," the Maximals leader– a gigantic robotic gorilla that will help the Autobots face the next significant threat. As you can tell from the trailer, we can expect the usual exciting chases, fight scenes, and explosions. As with the previous installments, "Transformers" is all about the visual experience it offers its viewers.
It will be released on June 7-9, depending on the region. The film will hit the big screens in the United States on June 9. Steven Caple Jr. directed the film, and Anthony Ramos and Dominique are the leading stars.
Mirage will fight alongside Optimus Prime and other Autobots. But why did Paramount choose the 911 Carrera RS 3.8 (964) as the car form of Mirage? Well, not only does it match the period in which the movie takes place, but it also matches the character's traits. Oliver Hoffman, Head of Marketing Communications at Porsche AG, explains that Mirage is "a tough character with a good heart and a bit of a rebellious streak now and again."
The German automaker built only 55 units of the Carrera RS 3.8, so it's quite a sought-after historic car. The machine sports a 3.8-liter flat-six engine that outputs 296 hp (300 PS) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. It enables the vehicle to reach a top speed of 172 mph (277 kph), with a 0-60 mph (97 kph) run taking around 4.7 seconds.
Even though none of the 55 units were used in the movie, Porsche wanted to depict the vehicle as realistically as possible, so five picture cars that look exactly like the 964 were produced instead. However, it was important for Porsche to create an authentic sound for the 911 model, so they used a real 911 RS 3.8 to record the sounds.
Each of the picture cars fulfilled a particular mission. For example, one was modified to be able to reach high speeds in reverse, while another was prepared for stunts. Moreover, one could be controlled outside the driver's cab for scenes focusing on the artist inside.