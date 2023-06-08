New Autobot in Upcoming Transformers Movie Takes the Shape of a Rare 911 Carrera RS 3.8

Paramount Pictures just revealed the official final trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The company describes iy as the "best Transformers movie yet." One of the movie's main characters, the Autobot "Mirage," is a historic 911 Carrera RS 3.8 (964) in its car form.

Download: New Autobot in the Upcoming Transformers Takes the Shape of the Rare 911 Carrera RS 3.8 (PDF)

About the author: Mircea Mazuru Starting out with a motorcycle permit just because he could get one two years earlier than a driver's license, Mircea keeps his passion for bikes (motor or no motor) alive to this day. His lifelong dream is to build his own custom camper van.

Full profile

Click to load comments for this story This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data.



