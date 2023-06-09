Real Gearhead Courage: Collector Casually Drives One Last-of-Its-Kind Jewel Built in 1942

Dennis Doerge is among the bravest drivers in the world if we look at how relaxed he one-handedly holds the steering wheel of a historic vehicle, one of just eighty made in 1942. Probably the last of its family still roaming Planet Piston, this Chrysler Saratoga is virtually invaluable due to its particularity of being a war veteran from the year that put America to its greatest motoring trials ever.

47 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile