Forza Motorsport and Starfield Live Streams Are in 4K 60FPS, So Better Be Ready

Geoff Keighley's December "The Game Awards" might be seven months away, but his not-as-bombastic summer edition is knocking on our door. "Summer Game Fest" will be live this Thursday, June 8, at 3PM EDT, where we shall be amazed by trailers for known upcoming games and by never-seen-before world premieres. SGF is the summer's main event, but it's not the only big-budget production the gaming industry has to offer. Three days later, on June 11 at 10 AM PDT, Xbox Games Showcase will be streaming Microsoft's latest and greatest titles.
Not even 24 hours ago, Summer Game Fest released an upcoming trailer featuring some of the games attending the showcase, and if you don't blink, you'll be able to see F1 23 for about two seconds.
Codemasters has been working hard on the game for quite some time and promised new and innovative gameplay features that should make players feel like they're driving the real thing. Especially if they own a high-end gaming set-up with a driving wheel, pedals, shifter, etc.
The game is coming out on June 16 on the last and current generations of consoles and on PC, so it makes sense for one final commercial push during the Summer Game Fest live stream before launch.
Now moving on to an even bigger racing game, Forza Motorsport will be featured during the Xbox Games presentation on June 11. The best part is that we'll see a lot of gameplay footage rather can a CG (computer-generated) trailer that doesn't show the actual experience.
CG versus gameplay trailers have been a hot topic in the gaming industry for years. Many presentations these days, especially world premieres, show up during these live streams with zero gameplay, and people have no idea what the final product will look like. In some cases, they can mislead a less knowledgeable viewer.
Unlike watching a movie where you're passive, gaming is literally a hands-on activity. And when you see something not representative of the final product, you're left with question marks floating above your head.
Due to almost three years of constant game delays on top of launching most of them in a poor state more often than not, Xbox doesn't have the best public image at the moment. Having another unflattering light shine upon them during their own event is the last thing Xbox would want.
So fans rejoiced when Aaron Greenberg, Vice President of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, tweeted that none of their first-party titles will feature CG-only trailers.
Aaron said: "None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers. Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans."
Some parts will be pre-rendered, but at least we'll see gameplay footage from Forza Motorsport and Starfield. As an added bonus, Xbox said their YouTube streams will be 4K at 60fps, whereas other platforms will stream at the usual 1080p/60fps.
If your Internet can take it and you have a 4K 60 or above monitor, I say go big or go home. Unless you are home already, but you got the jist. All kidding aside, Xbox needs this win, mainly because they'll be coming hot on the heels of the disappointing PlayStation showcase.
