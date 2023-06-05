Forza Motorsport and Starfield Live Streams Are in 4K 60FPS, So Better Be Ready

Geoff Keighley's December "The Game Awards" might be seven months away, but his not-as-bombastic summer edition is knocking on our door. "Summer Game Fest" will be live this Thursday, June 8, at 3PM EDT, where we shall be amazed by trailers for known upcoming games and by never-seen-before world premieres. SGF is the summer's main event, but it's not the only big-budget production the gaming industry has to offer. Three days later, on June 11 at 10 AM PDT, Xbox Games Showcase will be streaming Microsoft's latest and greatest titles.

