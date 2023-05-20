LEGO 2K Drive Review (PC): The Game I Wish I Had Growing Up

In the 2023 video game industry, the publisher with a Live Service game is king. Well, "a king" because Fortnite is "the true king in the North." Every big publisher is trying to future-proof their earnings by creating a fun game with well-balanced monetization features. The only problem is not all experiences provide that delicate balance that makes up the highly sought-after winning formula. After Disney Speedstorm threw its hat into the ring in an unflattering first attempt, it's time for LEGO 2K Drive to show what it's made of. Outside of LEGO blocks, that is.

72 photos Photo: 2K