Honda Driver Coaching App Helps Rookie Drivers Improve Their Skills in a Fun, Engaging Way

Driving can be a daunting task when you're new to it. Most of us remember that excitement mixed with nervousness getting behind the wheel for the first few times. Honda just announced the new Honda Driver Coaching smartphone app, designed to promote safe driving practices and help new drivers improve their skills and gain more confidence.
The brand-new app is part of the automaker's "Safety for Everyone" approach, which aims to advance safety for everyone sharing the road. Honda targets zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles by 2050.
The company operates what it describes as "two of the world's most sophisticated crash-test facilities" in Ohio and Japan. It's keen on integrating advanced passive safety features, such as the proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure or the next-gen driver and passenger front airbag technology.
Nearly seven million vehicles on US roads feature Honda Sensing and Acura Watch technologies, which are advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems engineered to reduce the severity and frequency of crashes.
Customers can download the brand-new Honda Driver Coaching app free of charge on the Apple App Store. The app offers detailed, real-time driving analysis by accessing the vehicle's onboard computer. Of course, given that it's meant for younger drivers, a gamification component is involved, making the lessons more fun and engaging.
Both new and prior Honda and Acura models equipped with Apple CarPlay support the app. To be more specific, here's a more detailed list:
All you must do is install the app on your smartphone and connect to the vehicle. The app then analyzes driver inputs, including steering, acceleration, and braking, all in real time. It lets you know when you need assistance. Moreover, once you complete a lesson, you'll get a driving score, along with a summary of the drive and specific driving tips.
You can cycle through the app using your car's touchscreen, so there's no need to look at the phone inside the vehicle. What's more, the app features a comprehensive library of driver training videos – you can watch them on your smartphone when you're not driving.
Honda says it's the #1 brand for first-time and Gen Z buyers, backing this claim via a 2022 Strategic Vision New Vehicle Experience Study. Naturally, it wants to aid the young generation in learning to drive. MJ Foxley, the Safety Strategy Leader of American Honda Motor Co., explained that the automaker created the app to deal with a severe issue: nearly one-third of US traffic fatalities involve drivers under 25. The brand hopes the app can positively influence young drivers, especially since the summer driving season is approaching.
- Honda Civic (2019-2020)
- Honda Insight (2018-2022)
- Honda Accord (2018-2020 and 2023 or newer)
- Honda HR-V (2023 or newer)
- Honda CR-V (2020 or newer)
- Honda Pilot (2023 or newer)
- Acura Integra (2023 or newer)
