Honda premieres the e:NP2 Prototype and e:NS2 prototype at Auto Shanghai 2023

Honda unveiled the e:NP2 and e:NS2 prototypes in Shanghai, both slated for production this year, and the e:N SUV Prologue, a design study that will influence its future crop of EVs. The Japanese carmaker announced ten new EV models in China by 2027 and plans to go all-electric in the country by 2035.
Like other Japanese carmakers, Honda did not impress the world with its EV push. It makes remarkably reliable combustion vehicles and certainly has the technology to start an EV revolution, but Honda lacked the ambition. Its position is especially shaky in the Chinese market, where consumers have embraced electromobility, and combustion vehicles are getting harder to sell. Its e:N lineup of electric cars hasn't been particularly successful, although Honda wants to change that.
At Auto Shanghai 2023, the Japanese carmaker unveiled two EV prototypes from the second-generation e:N Series EV models. The e:NP2 and e:NS2 will soon enter production in China, with deliveries planned for early next year. The motor show also marked the unveiling of the e:N SUV Prologue concept that previews the third generation of e:N models, which will be based on a dedicated EV platform.
The e:NP2 and e:NS2 prototypes mark a refining of the current e:N models, with the aim to offer improved dynamics, modern technologies, and a beautiful design. Both are crossovers, but Honda claims they blend the utility of an SUV with the sleek form of a sedan. Honda promises a "unique driving pleasure" thanks to a new sense of "oneness with the vehicle." This reminds us of the Jinba Ittai concept of Mazda vehicles, which symbolizes the same thing. Honda Connect 4.0 technology will be integrated into the new vehicles.
For two models very close to production, Honda offers surprisingly few details, including the cars' pictures. We would've loved to learn more about the technologies, although we think the Japanese carmaker will re-use the existing platform from the e:NS1 and e:NP1. There's not even a cockpit picture accompanying the press release. Still, we expect Honda to offer more information in the coming days.
The e:N SUV Prologue is intriguing, previewing the third generation of the same EV lineup. Honda sure wants us to know that it plans for the future, although the design is not that different from the second-generation EVs. Still, future vehicles will adopt the "e:N Architecture W" developed exclusively for the e:N Series EV models. The production models based on this concept will arrive before the end of 2024.
Honda promises that the future EVs will feature Honda's latest safety and driver assistance systems, as well as AI-powered Honda Connect technologies. They will also raise the vehicle dynamics to a new level to pursue the "joy of driving," another shout-out to a car brand's slogan. We're sure the BMW folks are delighted.
At Auto Shanghai 2023, the Japanese carmaker unveiled two EV prototypes from the second-generation e:N Series EV models. The e:NP2 and e:NS2 will soon enter production in China, with deliveries planned for early next year. The motor show also marked the unveiling of the e:N SUV Prologue concept that previews the third generation of e:N models, which will be based on a dedicated EV platform.
The e:NP2 and e:NS2 prototypes mark a refining of the current e:N models, with the aim to offer improved dynamics, modern technologies, and a beautiful design. Both are crossovers, but Honda claims they blend the utility of an SUV with the sleek form of a sedan. Honda promises a "unique driving pleasure" thanks to a new sense of "oneness with the vehicle." This reminds us of the Jinba Ittai concept of Mazda vehicles, which symbolizes the same thing. Honda Connect 4.0 technology will be integrated into the new vehicles.
For two models very close to production, Honda offers surprisingly few details, including the cars' pictures. We would've loved to learn more about the technologies, although we think the Japanese carmaker will re-use the existing platform from the e:NS1 and e:NP1. There's not even a cockpit picture accompanying the press release. Still, we expect Honda to offer more information in the coming days.
The e:N SUV Prologue is intriguing, previewing the third generation of the same EV lineup. Honda sure wants us to know that it plans for the future, although the design is not that different from the second-generation EVs. Still, future vehicles will adopt the "e:N Architecture W" developed exclusively for the e:N Series EV models. The production models based on this concept will arrive before the end of 2024.
Honda promises that the future EVs will feature Honda's latest safety and driver assistance systems, as well as AI-powered Honda Connect technologies. They will also raise the vehicle dynamics to a new level to pursue the "joy of driving," another shout-out to a car brand's slogan. We're sure the BMW folks are delighted.