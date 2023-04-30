Honda HR-V Gets More Expensive for 2024 Model Year, Doesn't Bring Anything New

Once a tiny SUV based on the Fit's platform, the HR-V was redesigned from the ground up for the 2023 model year. Larger than before, the HR-V outlived its lesser sibling in the United States because crossovers are considerably more popular than hatchbacks. Honda builds a rather different HR-V for other markets, namely a hybrid-only affair in Europe, and the Fit lives on with hybrid power in the Old Continent as well.

39 photos Photo: Honda / edited