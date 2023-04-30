Honda HR-V Gets More Expensive for 2024 Model Year, Doesn't Bring Anything New

Once a tiny SUV based on the Fit's platform, the HR-V was redesigned from the ground up for the 2023 model year. Larger than before, the HR-V outlived its lesser sibling in the United States because crossovers are considerably more popular than hatchbacks. Honda builds a rather different HR-V for other markets, namely a hybrid-only affair in Europe, and the Fit lives on with hybrid power in the Old Continent as well.
Over in the United States, the Japanese automaker has continuously increased the sticker price of the small crossover. From the original $23,650 sans taxes, the HR-V now costs $24,100 for the 2024 model year.
The destination freight charge also increased from $1,245 to $1,295, which results in a net difference of $500 from 2023 to 2024. What are you getting for your hard-earned cash? From the press release below, it appears that nothing has actually changed in terms of standard equipment. Honda didn't mention a thing about newly available options either, which is a bit disappointing, just like the entire press release.
Honda pats itself on the back for delivering America's most popular SUV with first-time buyers and the Gen Z. This claim is based on a study conducted by Strategic Vision, which is another way of saying absolutely nothing of interest to enthusiasts and potential buyers. Marketing white noise, if you will.
Nonsense aside, is the HR-V worth the higher starting price? Based on the reassuringly extensive list of standard equipment and the reliability of its naturally-aspirated engine, it makes plenty of sense. Prospective customers are presented with three grades in total, beginning with the LX. The mid-range Sport is joined by the range-topping EX-L, and all three can be optioned with all-wheel drive for an extra $1,295.
Specifying all-wheel drive has minimal repercussions in terms of gas mileage, with the Japanese automaker claiming 27 miles to the gallon (8.7 liters per 100 kilometers) compared to 28 (8.4). More powerful and torquier than the 1.8-liter unit of the previous gen, the HR-V's 2.0-liter mill develops a respectable 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet (187 Nm). If those output numbers seem familiar, that's because the Civic also comes with this engine connected to a CVT.
Customers in the market for the LX get 17-inch alloys, LED brake lights, heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, push-button start, and plenty of driver-assist systems. The EX sweetens the deal with sportier design cues, including 18s in gloss black.
This mid-range specification further adds heated front seats, two additional speakers, leather on the steering wheel, and remote engine start. Priced at $27,650 excluding taxes, the EX-L is all the HR-V that one could wish for. Its list of standard features includes 9.0-inch infotainment, a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, parking sensors, eight speakers, leather seats, as well as a power moonroof.
The destination freight charge also increased from $1,245 to $1,295, which results in a net difference of $500 from 2023 to 2024. What are you getting for your hard-earned cash? From the press release below, it appears that nothing has actually changed in terms of standard equipment. Honda didn't mention a thing about newly available options either, which is a bit disappointing, just like the entire press release.
Honda pats itself on the back for delivering America's most popular SUV with first-time buyers and the Gen Z. This claim is based on a study conducted by Strategic Vision, which is another way of saying absolutely nothing of interest to enthusiasts and potential buyers. Marketing white noise, if you will.
Nonsense aside, is the HR-V worth the higher starting price? Based on the reassuringly extensive list of standard equipment and the reliability of its naturally-aspirated engine, it makes plenty of sense. Prospective customers are presented with three grades in total, beginning with the LX. The mid-range Sport is joined by the range-topping EX-L, and all three can be optioned with all-wheel drive for an extra $1,295.
Specifying all-wheel drive has minimal repercussions in terms of gas mileage, with the Japanese automaker claiming 27 miles to the gallon (8.7 liters per 100 kilometers) compared to 28 (8.4). More powerful and torquier than the 1.8-liter unit of the previous gen, the HR-V's 2.0-liter mill develops a respectable 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet (187 Nm). If those output numbers seem familiar, that's because the Civic also comes with this engine connected to a CVT.
Customers in the market for the LX get 17-inch alloys, LED brake lights, heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, push-button start, and plenty of driver-assist systems. The EX sweetens the deal with sportier design cues, including 18s in gloss black.
This mid-range specification further adds heated front seats, two additional speakers, leather on the steering wheel, and remote engine start. Priced at $27,650 excluding taxes, the EX-L is all the HR-V that one could wish for. Its list of standard features includes 9.0-inch infotainment, a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, parking sensors, eight speakers, leather seats, as well as a power moonroof.