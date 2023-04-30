2023 Honda Accord Sedan Receives the Coveted Top Safety Pick+ Award From the IIHS

Sedans may not be selling particularly well nowadays, but certain sedans can still hold their own against crossovers and pickup trucks. Over in the United States, for example, Honda delivered 154,612 units of the long-running Accord last year. By comparison, Mazda and Chevrolet reported 151,594 and 89,197 units of the compact CX-5 and mid-sized Colorado.
America's favorite sedan is – of course – the Camry, with Toyota selling a whopping 295,201 examples in 2022. The Camry is getting on a bit, though, whereas Honda introduced the 11th generation of the Accord for the 2023 model year. Manufactured with pride in Ohio at the Marysville Auto Plant, the front-wheel-drive sedan also happens to be the safest Accord ever tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The nonprofit organization's report is full of good and superior ratings. The only area where Honda should improve the newcomer is front crash prevention. More specifically, the automatic emergency braking system could perform a little better in certain scenarios involving the car, a pedestrian, and nighttime driving.
Said report lists two variants tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, those being the LX and EX. What do LX and EX stand for? In terms of standard equipment, quite a lot considering that both retail at less than $30,000 sans the destination charge.
The LX and EX are the only pure combustion-engined Accords available nowadays. Prospective customers are presented with MacPherson struts up front, a multi-link rear end, 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, a power trunk lid, cloth upholstery, fold-down rear seats, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, remote engine start, plenty of safety and driver-assist system, a continuously variable transmission, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged powerplant.
Said engine produces 192 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) between 1,700 and 5,000 spinnies. Upgrading to the EX gets you the very same oily bits and some desirable additions, including heated front seats. Other highlights include a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power moonroof. For those who believe that a 1.5er isn't nearly enough in a mid-size car, the hybrid is much obliged to crank out 204 ponies and 247 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque.
Don't expect a particularly sporty driving experience, though. Not only is the Accord Hybrid a front-wheel-drive affair, but Honda developed its two-motor hybrid system with an emphasis on gas mileage. Priced between $31,895 for the Sport Hybrid and $37,890 for the Touring Hybrid, the fuel-sipping powertrain is EPA-rated at 48 miles per gallon (4.9 liters per 100 kilometers) on the agency's combined testing cycle.
As mentioned earlier, the only true rival for the Accord is the long-in-the-tooth Camry, which is due a redesign in 2024 for the 2025 model year. It will feature an updated version of the current gen's platform, and it's likely to be a commercial hit from the outset due to a combination of excellent reliability and engineering.
If the peeps at Toyota manage to blend in a few Prius design cues here and there, especially in regard to the Camry's front end, the more conservative Accord will continue to play second fiddle in terms of deliveries.
NEW | The 2023 Honda Accord, a midsize car, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award thanks to improved side crash protection.— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) April 28, 2023
