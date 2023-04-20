Evasive Motorsports Honda S2000R Is an S2000 Restomod With Civic Type R Muscle

Offered between 1999 and 2009, the S2000 is a high-revving sports car icon. A little over 110,000 units were produced. Honda is rumored to be working on a successor, but alas, the hearsay appears to be wishful thinking. No camouflaged prototypes have been spied thus far, and the Japanese automaker is too busy pouring billions over billions of yen into electric vehicle R&D.
Given these circumstances, the proper way of enjoying the S2000 is to find a well-maintained example of the breed. Based in Southern California, the peeps at Evasive Motorsports offer an alternative in the guise of an S2000 restomodded with the Civic Type R's engine.
Sacrilegious, isn’t it? The high-revving F20C and F22C1 have their certain something, but looking at the bigger picture, so does the K20C1 of the Civic Type R despite redlining a bit lower due to forced induction. The 2.0-liter mill starts life in the form of a crate engine under part number 1080C-5BF-G100 on HPD's website, which lists a retail price of $6,790 at press time. It should be mentioned that said crate engine mirrors the output of the previous-gen Civic Type R, at 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm). By comparison, the FL5 boasts 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm).
The 1,996-cc lump is joined by a carbon-fiber intake from Japanese company Mugen, founded in 1973 by Soichiro Honda's son Hirotoshi and Masao Kimura. The intake manifold is an Evasive Motorsports design. Governed by a MoTeC engine control unit linked to a MoTeC display instead of the stock gauge cluster, the S2000R also rocks a downpipe and a titanium exhaust.
Lubricated with ENEOS 0W-20 racing motor oil, the high-performance powerplant is kept cool by a Koyo Racing radiator and an EVS Tuning oil cooler. By means of a custom adapter plate, the K20C1 is connected to the six-speed manual of the S2k rather than the manual transmissions of the previous-gen FK8 or current FL5.
The drivetrain wouldn't be complete without a limited-slip differential, which is tasked with getting all 300 rear-wheel horsepower down to the ground. Chassis #000 pictured in the gallery has been recently painted in Championship White, a color that harks back to the V12-engined Formula 1 racing car that Richie Ginther drove to victory in 1965 at Autodromo Magdalena Mixhuca, currently known as Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Aesthetic upgrades further include a 20th Anniversary Edition front bumper, S2000R front lip made from carbon fiber, wider front fenders, bumper extensions, a carbon-fiber tonneau cover, carbon-fiber hood and trunk lid, and a carbon-fiber rear wing. The cherry on top comes in the guise of aero-shaped mirrors from Spoon.
Fitted with Yokohama rubber shoes and EVS Tuning 52R wheels, the fabulous-looking restomod is equipped with chassis and suspension upgrades (think coilovers), better brakes (Brembo six-piston front calipers), and plenty of carbon fiber and Alcantara for the interior. The demonstrator doesn't have a price tag, though, but serves as inspiration for potential customers of the S2000R.
Evasive Motorsports can source the donor car or use the customer's S2000 in creating the S2000R.
Sacrilegious, isn’t it? The high-revving F20C and F22C1 have their certain something, but looking at the bigger picture, so does the K20C1 of the Civic Type R despite redlining a bit lower due to forced induction. The 2.0-liter mill starts life in the form of a crate engine under part number 1080C-5BF-G100 on HPD's website, which lists a retail price of $6,790 at press time. It should be mentioned that said crate engine mirrors the output of the previous-gen Civic Type R, at 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm). By comparison, the FL5 boasts 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm).
The 1,996-cc lump is joined by a carbon-fiber intake from Japanese company Mugen, founded in 1973 by Soichiro Honda's son Hirotoshi and Masao Kimura. The intake manifold is an Evasive Motorsports design. Governed by a MoTeC engine control unit linked to a MoTeC display instead of the stock gauge cluster, the S2000R also rocks a downpipe and a titanium exhaust.
Lubricated with ENEOS 0W-20 racing motor oil, the high-performance powerplant is kept cool by a Koyo Racing radiator and an EVS Tuning oil cooler. By means of a custom adapter plate, the K20C1 is connected to the six-speed manual of the S2k rather than the manual transmissions of the previous-gen FK8 or current FL5.
The drivetrain wouldn't be complete without a limited-slip differential, which is tasked with getting all 300 rear-wheel horsepower down to the ground. Chassis #000 pictured in the gallery has been recently painted in Championship White, a color that harks back to the V12-engined Formula 1 racing car that Richie Ginther drove to victory in 1965 at Autodromo Magdalena Mixhuca, currently known as Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Aesthetic upgrades further include a 20th Anniversary Edition front bumper, S2000R front lip made from carbon fiber, wider front fenders, bumper extensions, a carbon-fiber tonneau cover, carbon-fiber hood and trunk lid, and a carbon-fiber rear wing. The cherry on top comes in the guise of aero-shaped mirrors from Spoon.
Fitted with Yokohama rubber shoes and EVS Tuning 52R wheels, the fabulous-looking restomod is equipped with chassis and suspension upgrades (think coilovers), better brakes (Brembo six-piston front calipers), and plenty of carbon fiber and Alcantara for the interior. The demonstrator doesn't have a price tag, though, but serves as inspiration for potential customers of the S2000R.
Evasive Motorsports can source the donor car or use the customer's S2000 in creating the S2000R.