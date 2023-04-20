Evasive Motorsports Honda S2000R Is an S2000 Restomod With Civic Type R Muscle

Offered between 1999 and 2009, the S2000 is a high-revving sports car icon. A little over 110,000 units were produced. Honda is rumored to be working on a successor, but alas, the hearsay appears to be wishful thinking. No camouflaged prototypes have been spied thus far, and the Japanese automaker is too busy pouring billions over billions of yen into electric vehicle R&D.

33 photos Photo: Evasive Motorsports / edited