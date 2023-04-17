Custom 1981 Honda XL500 Packs Flat Tracker Styling Cues and Upgraded Running Gear

There are plenty of reasons to pick an XL500 as the basis for a custom build, even if the donor isn’t exactly in great shape.
When it was bought by Ellaspede back in 2009, this Honda XL500 came as a non-running project – or rather, a collection of parts in multiple boxes. The Australian shop was still in its infancy at the time, but it didn’t take long for client commissions to start piling up. As such, the 1981 XL500 would spend several years at the back of their garage before attaining its current form.
From a visual standpoint, the motorcycle is teeming with snazzy flat tracker design elements, though you’d be wrong to assume that Ellaspede’s makeover was a mere styling exercise. The guys spared no expense on the performance side of things, either, and what they eventually came up with is a true testament to their abilities!
To get the ball rolling, the squad cleaned the XL500’s framework, removing any redundant tabs and brackets in the process. Then, they tweaked its subframe to achieve a tighter geometry out back, with the rearmost section of the tubing receiving a flush-mounted LED lighting strip. You’ll spot Daytona turn signals on the flanks, while a custom, cross-stitched saddle can be found up top.
A handmade fender rounds out the equipment in that area, doubling up as the mounting point for a fresh license plate holder. All this hardware rests on modern shock absorbers from Ikon’s inventory, and the bike’s front-end suspension has also been reworked to match the upgrades at the rear. Gone are the OEM forks, making way for the repurposed alternatives of an XR250.
These were outfitted with new internals and lowered by 100 millimeters – or about four inches, for readers who don’t speak metric. Ellaspede added rubber gators for cosmetic effect, as well as a bespoke front fender to keep road debris at bay. Down in the unsprung sector, we’re greeted by replacement spokes and a pair of aftermarket rims measuring 18 inches in diameter.
The front wheel is shod in F11 rubber supplied by Dunlop, while the rear unit wears a K127 tire from the same brand. These youthful shoes measure 110/90 and 130/90, respectively. Glancing center-stage, we notice a boxy fuel tank which had once belonged to an old 125cc Suzuki, but it’s the custom-built, number plate-style fairing at the front that really draws our attention.
This module encircles dual offset projector headlights, and it’s flanked by the same kind of LED blinkers found at six o’clock. The cockpit is now home to digital Danmoto instrumentation and an all-new handlebar, sporting Biltwell grips, inconspicuous switches, and a premium brake master cylinder.
Furthermore, motocross-spec foot pegs from RHK round out the creature’s ergonomic package. Its 497cc thumper got fitted with Mikuni carburetion technology, a K&N air filter, and tailor-made exhaust pipework. Lastly, the XL500’s paint scheme comprises a grey base and two black stripes, along with decals depicting the number 57.
