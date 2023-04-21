2023 Honda Rebel 300 Recalled Over Potential Right Engine Crankcase Cover Oil Leak

The only modern cruiser to feature a small engine, the Rebel 300 has been hit by a recall stemming from a supplier's production error. Just under 1,500 motorcycles are called back stateside, namely 1,461 units made from September 2022 to November 2022.
American Honda Motor Co. informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the mothership in Japan received a report back in January 2023, alleging engine oil spraying while in operation. Honda immediately started investigating, and mere weeks later, the Japanese manufacturer's Indian division received a report in regard to the very same condition.
Come February 2023, the peeps in charge of the investigation turned their attention to paint in the crankcase plug press-fit hole. They were getting close to the root cause of the oil spraying condition, but as the investigation picked up steam, Honda of Japan received yet another report. No reports whatsoever were submitted in the United States market, nor is Honda aware of any crashes or injuries.
The investigation came to a conclusion earlier in April 2023, with Honda putting the blame on Uno Minda Limited, the supplier of the right engine crankcase cover. This component bears part number 11300-K0A-EB00 as per the document attached below. The root cause is misapplied paint on the inner surface of the press-fit plug hole. This paint softens when engine temperature rises, thus allowing the plug to come out.
Be it a leak or spray, oil coming into contact with a hot exhaust pipe or the rear tire isn't a thrill any rider would like to experience. Honda further highlights that the supplier didn't follow the correct production sequence.
Dealers have already been instructed to replace the right crankcase cover at no charge to the owners with a properly manufactured component. Owners who incurred any expenses in repairing this condition are – of course – eligible for reimbursement from Honda. Speaking of owners, mailed notifications will be sent no later than June 5 as per Honda's report to the NHTSA.
Available in either black or red, the 2023 model year Rebel 300 is currently listed on the Honda Powersports website with a starting price of $4,749 sans the $400 destination charge and $200 freight surcharge. Optional extras include a center tank pad, an adjustable brake lever, a 12-volt accessory socket, front fork boots and covers, a headlight cowl, a passenger backrest, a rear carrier, saddlebag brackets and stays, and saddlebags.
The beating heart of the Rebel 300 is a 286-cc lump, a four-stroke design featuring one liquid-cooled cylinder. PGM-FI fuel injection and a 38-millimeter throttle body also need to be mentioned, along with anti-lock brakes, 139/90-16 and 150/80-16 tires, and a fuel capacity of 3.0 gallons (11.3 liters). With a full tank of gas, this bike tips the scales at just around 364 pounds (165.1 kilograms).
