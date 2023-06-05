Leak: 2024 Kia Picanto Reveals Its Ridiculously-Looking Sportage-Inspired Design

Kia's smallest model will arrive in the second half of this year, but its official pictures are already making the rounds on social media. The 2024 Kia Picanto is pictured in GT-line trim, showing cues borrowed from the much bigger (and better-looking) Sportage.
Kia adopted a more in-your-face design language with its latest models, starting with the current Sportage. This is even more obvious in the case of the 2024 Kia Picanto, which is preparing its second facelift. The current-generation Picanto was launched in 2017 and received an update in 2020. Kia wants to cut costs by continuing with the same model beyond its planned cut-off date. The 2024 refreshed Picanto is still the same car but comes with an aggressive redesign aiming to keep it fresh in the coming years.
Developing a new model in this segment is expensive, and the costs are hard to compensate for, especially as the volumes are relatively small in the current declining market. Customers are also more forgiving and do not expect a new car to be completely overhauled as long as it still looks fresh and features the latest infotainment and technology. That's precisely what Kia wants with the second Picanto refresh, and, judging by the looks of the 2024 model leaked on social media, it's gonna make a powerful impression.
The design of the updated model borrows heavily from the Kia Sportage, although vertical headlights and the lower grille remind us of the EV9. The rear has become much more attractive with the redesigned taillights connected by an LED light bar. This being the GT-line trim, Kia spared no trick in the book, including the fake rear diffuser, to make the Picanto look sportier than it is. The body panels don't seem to have changed, which was already expected.
Changes inside the cabin are minor, the most important being the digital instrument cluster shared with other Hyundai and Kia models. Usually, this combines a 4.2-inch driver display with digitized speed and tachometer gauges. The 8.0-inch infotainment screen is a carryover from the 2020 update, although the picture appears to reveal new graphics. Kia refrained from installing a bigger screen in its entry-level model as it tried to keep costs under control.
Under the hood, we expect to find the same powerplants, possibly with some sort of electrification for the beefier turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine. The naturally aspirated 1.25-liter four-cylinder engine will soldier on until the new emission regulations kick in in 2027. The naturally-aspirated version of the abovementioned 1.0-liter powerplant rounds up the offer.
Depending on the trim and market, the 2024 Kia Picanto will feature several driver assistance systems, including lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and forward collision warning are standard features across the lineup.
Developing a new model in this segment is expensive, and the costs are hard to compensate for, especially as the volumes are relatively small in the current declining market. Customers are also more forgiving and do not expect a new car to be completely overhauled as long as it still looks fresh and features the latest infotainment and technology. That's precisely what Kia wants with the second Picanto refresh, and, judging by the looks of the 2024 model leaked on social media, it's gonna make a powerful impression.
The design of the updated model borrows heavily from the Kia Sportage, although vertical headlights and the lower grille remind us of the EV9. The rear has become much more attractive with the redesigned taillights connected by an LED light bar. This being the GT-line trim, Kia spared no trick in the book, including the fake rear diffuser, to make the Picanto look sportier than it is. The body panels don't seem to have changed, which was already expected.
Changes inside the cabin are minor, the most important being the digital instrument cluster shared with other Hyundai and Kia models. Usually, this combines a 4.2-inch driver display with digitized speed and tachometer gauges. The 8.0-inch infotainment screen is a carryover from the 2020 update, although the picture appears to reveal new graphics. Kia refrained from installing a bigger screen in its entry-level model as it tried to keep costs under control.
Under the hood, we expect to find the same powerplants, possibly with some sort of electrification for the beefier turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine. The naturally aspirated 1.25-liter four-cylinder engine will soldier on until the new emission regulations kick in in 2027. The naturally-aspirated version of the abovementioned 1.0-liter powerplant rounds up the offer.
Depending on the trim and market, the 2024 Kia Picanto will feature several driver assistance systems, including lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and forward collision warning are standard features across the lineup.