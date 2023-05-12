F1 23 Gameplay Details: Here's What You Can Expect

After the F1 23 debacle with the 2-day trailer delay, things have calmed down. Now it's time to embark on a journey toward the June 16 release date with new gameplay features that will excite some fans, while others will undoubtedly have a bone to pick with these latest changes and implementations. So let's get into it and see how your driving experience will differ from previous F1 entries.
First, the handling and physics changes are among the most essential things on our list. Codemasters, the developer, claims they have upgraded how the F1 cars handle and feel.
The team worked on fine-tuning the acceleration, braking, and cornering, which is supposed to give the player a more life-like experience. Nobody mentioned "simulator" or anything like that, but it seems they're heading in that direction.
Even the gear changes, throttle input, torque delivery, and the slip of the tire physics have been reworked, giving the cars better driveability. At low speeds, the traction should also feel better now.
Precision Drive is a new software technology the devs are pushing, which is meant for players that use force-feedback steering wheels. Codemasters didn't ignore the standard controller, but it's limited when you compare it with a full-on racing rig, seat, pedals, and all.
In other words, Precision Drive will benefit the most hardcore gamers. The accuracy has been bumped, and going into a corner, especially in those pesky hairpins, should be "something else," as they say.
Full-length races can be a drag if you don't have the time. So the team thought about a mode that reduces the entire event by 65%, so you only race 35% of what would have taken much, much longer usually. It's nothing new or revolutionary by any means; F1 Esports featured these modes before, but as the saying goes, "If something ain't broke, don't fix it."
After nine long years, Red Flags are returning in F1 23. This gameplay mechanic is triggered when racing incidents occur on the track or during extreme weather conditions. And yes, they will also be featured in the multiplayer mode. The best part is that you can turn off this option for an uninterrupted experience.
Lastly, two new locations will debut at launch: the Las Vegas Street Circuit from Nevada and the Losail International Circuit from Doha, Qatar. The Las Vegas circuit has been graphically constructed using photogrammetry data to give that "real deal" experience. The Losail circuit wasn't made using simpler techniques either, but there's no point in going so in-depth.
F1 23 will arrive on June 16 on every last- and current-gen consoles like the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Standard version costs the usual $70, and the Champions edition (which includes a 3-day early access with double XP) is $90.
Yes, games are getting increasingly expensive, and nothing can stop that, I'm afraid. Subscription services might be a viable solution, but there needs to be more data to prove or disprove this.
