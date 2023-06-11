Could These GTA Online Improvements Be a Telltale Sign for What's to Come in GTA VI?

While GTA VI is slowly making its way to us in 2024 or 2025, GTA V is becoming increasingly a sight in the rearview mirror. But the sunset is far way from setting on the old timer because Rockstar constantly sees it gets plenty of new content for the Online mode. Today, we're discussing the many gameplay improvements the devs bring to GTA Online.
GTA Online's first release was back in October 2013 as part of the main game. In 2022, it was re-released as a standalone version when it hit current generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
GTA+ was also introduced in March 2022 as an optional monthly subscription service that provides in-game benefits like a $500,000 "allowance" every month, access to extra vehicle and property benefits, outfits, liveries, and things of this sort.
While GTA Online has undergone many changes, the core gameplay elements are still based on a 10-year-old game developed for PS3 and Xbox 360 from the 2005-2013 era. One of the most annoying problems from GTA was the "Loading" screens that lasted a minute or even longer.
The official team didn't fix these; instead, an independent modder managed to do so and got a real-life $10,000 reward for his "service." Thanks to him, GTA Online now has 70% faster loading speeds. Ten thousand dollars is a mere chump change for the company, as they're raking in over $700 million a year, sometimes over a billion.
Circling back to our neck of the woods, after all that time, Rockstar finally decided to tweak some gameplay elements here and there to make the onboarding experience more modern and easily accessible.
Now that we got the history lesson out of the way, let's see what's in store for us when the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update arrives on June 13.
If you hit the right D-Pad button, you'll engage Stealth Mode on the new F-160 Raiju plane, which could mean some vehicles in GTA VI could have abilities like this.
There's now a "Buy All" option for Body Armor at Ammu-Nation, and its Rank requirements have been removed. The item will be restocked after a quick mission restart. Equipping Body Armor type in the Weapon Wheel will be relative to the damage you've taken.
The Madrazo Dispatch Services no longer needs more players, so you can tackle them solo, indicating a more single-player experience. Rockstar also removes the Daily Objective rank requirements, so everyone can do them.
The most essential gameplay adjustment has to be the alternative sprint control from the Settings Menu that lets you hold to sprint instead of bashing the usual button like your life depends on it.
A new feature is Career Progress, where you can track your (criminal) activities and progression. This window is accessible on PS5 and Xbox from the Pause Menu. As for PC, nothing was mentioned about it in the press release.
There are dozens more changes in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, but they're less relevant than the ones above.
Judging by the modernization of the controls, it seems likely that these new improvements will come as standard in GTA VI, and their implementation is an excellent way for players to get accustomed to the new control schemes, so by the time GTA 6 arrives, everything will already be second nature to players.
