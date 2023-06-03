San Andreas Mercenaries Update Incoming For GTA Online

As the dust finally settles on the latest GTA VI tea leaves readings, it's time for Grand Theft Auto V to reenter the limelight. Ultimately, it's still the single most significant money earner Take-Two has, raking in over $8.33 billion since it was initially released in September 2013. We're coming up on its 10th anniversary pretty soon, so how cool would it be if Rockstar finally dropped a teaser trailer with the GTA VI logo?

17 photos Photo: Rockstar