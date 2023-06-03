San Andreas Mercenaries Update Incoming For GTA Online

As the dust finally settles on the latest GTA VI tea leaves readings, it's time for Grand Theft Auto V to reenter the limelight. Ultimately, it's still the single most significant money earner Take-Two has, raking in over $8.33 billion since it was initially released in September 2013. We're coming up on its 10th anniversary pretty soon, so how cool would it be if Rockstar finally dropped a teaser trailer with the GTA VI logo?
Freelance mercenaries from San Andreas are coming to GTA Online on June 13, packing a bunch of cool stuff for players to take advantage of. The update is called San Andreas Mercenaries, allowing players to ride with a squad of highly-trained ex-military ops that are part of the Merryweather Security organization.
You will take on missions against the criminal underground for no other reason than they're the competition. These assignments will have you roaming the streets, the high seas, and the skies while wreaking havoc on all who oppose your organization.
Next, we have Charlie Reed, a pilot and expert aircraft mechanic, trying to assemble a team for new "business opportunities," cough, cough. His "LLC" is called the Los Santos Angels, and if you're willing, you will be helping Charlie hack and steal valuable information from server farms, conduct raids, and blow up high-value targets all over the map.
In turn, Mr. Reed will help you by offering several upgrades for your Avenger and Hangar, so you can store and customize your aircraft from your Hangar. Another sweet perk is storing and accessing your Avenger without owning a Hangar or Facility type of property.
Rockstar also heard some player complaints and tuned the game here and there. For example, when you now call Mors Mutual Insurance, you can claim all your destroyed vehicles in one go. An alternate sprint control mode from the Settings menu will also be added in the Control section.
Furthermore, custom description tags for garages have been implemented, so you can now write whatever you want, like vehicle descriptions and so on. For those with a more artistic side, the Creator mode will have weather options like snow and other meteorological phenomena.
Apparently, people requested a Red Dead Redemption 2 style of access to snacks, so when the update hits, you will find them in your Weapon Wheel, together with the option to launch sell missions in invite-only sessions.
The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries is coming on June 13 on all existing gaming platforms like PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and of course, PC. Rockstar says the newly added content and gameplay improvements aren't everything the update has to offer. Special weekly events and celebrations are inbound too.
As a side note, if you're expecting any official GTA VI news this summer, I wouldn't get my hopes up, but new inside info is always on the table.
