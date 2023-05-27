This Week, GTA Online Is Filled With Double Rewards for a Ton of Activities

This week in GTA Online, Rockstar has decided to grace players with double rewards like GTA$ and RP in Power Play, Acid Lab Production Boosts, and many more modes because why not? After all, being a social delinquent or bully (pun intended) is what it's all about in Grand Theft Auto. But before all that, let's talk about GTA VI first.
Before we dive into the double rewards, let's get all the latest GTA VI rumors and Take-Two's public financial reports out of the way because you shouldn't have to read through an entire body of text to get to the main attraction.
Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive is Rockstar's parent company and recently disclosed its revenue forecasts for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.
They're currently at $5.35 billion but expect a $2.65 billion increase during the next two fiscal years, totaling 8 billion dollars. The most prevalent theory is that the only IP capable of raking in more than two and a half billion in just two years, or at least a heavy chunk of that, is none other than GTA VI.
If this hypothesis holds up, a 2024 release date could be in the cards for the next Grand Theft Auto installment. Also, a while back, Insider Gaming claimed Rockstar's plans to release the game in 2024 or 2025 have been sitting on the table since 2021.
Many sources have been converging toward the same conclusion lately, which bodes great news for fans if true. Now don't get your hopes up to fast because internal delays often happen in the gaming industry.
Just look at what happened at Naughty Dog (ND) a couple of days ago with their upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer project. After Bungie (Halo and Destiny developer) reportedly looked at ND's game and said it wasn't a good enough Live Service title, Sony started shifting people from the multiplayer game to other single-player projects currently in development.
Now we can finally get to GTA Online. Rewards are doubled if you decide to partake in the Freemode Events and Challenges. Your best bets are to try flying through Air Checkpoints or wreak havoc in the streets in Criminal Damage. Also, don't forget the Highest Speed and the Longest Wheelie Challenges. It's crucial to look out for sessions with at least three other players.
Power Play events have twice the GTA cash and RP, so you should check it out. Acid Lab Production Boosts are in full effect, which means you get 50% faster production speeds and a 30% discount on supplies. Daily Stash Houses have $100,000 waiting for you if you successfully crack the safe on three different days this week. If you don't get the loot on the spot, wait 72 hours before panicking.
There is a ton more fun stuff to discover during these events, so don't miss any of them if you want to score as much as possible.
